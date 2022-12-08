CMG Financial Named a Top Employer for Mortgage Women

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, was recognized as a 2022 Top Employer for Women in Issue 6, 2022 of Mortgage Women Magazine. The annual honor celebrates the best employers in the industry who are actively creating more opportunities for women to thrive.

"Women are a growing and influential demographic in the mortgage industry, and many companies are rightly reforming their company culture to be more accepting and inclusive," notes Mortgage Women Magazine. "They are known for creating experiences that matter; providing women all the tools, resources, and support they need; working hard to foster a diverse community with employees of all different backgrounds; having women in visible leadership positions; and so much more."

CMG Financial has long supported women in the industry, dating back to the early days of the company. In 1998, Kimberly Callas joined team CMG as Director of Wholesale Operations. Over the years she played a significant role in the organization's growth through her strong leadership and tireless work ethic, advocating for excellent customer service and increased operational efficiency. She has since risen to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and in 2018, she was recognized as a HousingWire Woman of Influence.

Kim is just one of many standout women at CMG. In 2022, 44 women at CMG Financial ranked as a Top 1% Originator by Scotsman Guide. One of whom was in the top 150 highest production volume in the nation - women or men. Over the past four years, we've had four different women named either a HousingWire Woman of Influence or HousingWire Insider. We are proud to say that 62% of our company is women, and nearly half of our executive leadership team is women-run. And no matter woman or man, you're paid equally.

We give women a place to call home. A place they'll get paid what they deserve. A place that understands the importance of family and work-life balance. A place where they can succeed no matter where they start. A place where they'll be celebrated. A place where they will be the backbone of the company. And a place where they can make their name and business known to the entire industry.

"Mortgage Women Magazine salutes those employers that have gone above and beyond." Read more about our award at NationalMortgageProfessional.com.

Interested in joining the amazing women at team CMG? Check out our open opportunities at cmgfi.com/careers.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About National Mortgage Professional

No other organization focuses exclusively on the mortgage industry or covers all its aspects with the breadth that we do at American Business Media. From daily news feeds to specialty newsletters, from magazines to webinars, from in-person events to Facebook Live interactions, we dominate the market for mortgage insight. Our publications - NMP, Mortgage Banker and Mortgage Women - have been must-read magazines for decades. And our more than two dozen Originator Connect Network of live events around the nation places us as the largest producer of mortgage events in the country.

