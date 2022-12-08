Amedisys is Named One of the Most Responsible Companies of 2023 by Statista and Newsweek

BATON ROUGE, La. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys is recognized as one of the most responsible companies in the nation, according to a report by Statista in the latest issue of Newsweek magazine. The recognition is based on key performance indicators derived from the company’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability report and includes performance in the areas of environment, social and corporate governance.



“At Amedisys, our goal is to be a good corporate citizen and to act responsibly in the way we treat our patients, our employees, our communities and the environment that we all share. We are honored to be recognized by Statista and Newsweek for these efforts,” said Paul Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to social responsibility allows us to attract the best staff, provide high-quality services to patients, address climate change and drives our business forward.”

According to Amedisys’ Environmental, Social and Governance Report, the company is committed to:

developing a strong system of independent governance to ensure it meets the high standards expected of a leading healthcare company,

creating an open and inclusive place to work, with comprehensive benefits, personal and professional development and high clinical standards,

ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace free of discrimination,

outperforming the industry in quality of patient care in all lines of business,

supporting employees and patients through the Amedisys Foundation,

quantifying the company’s environmental impact to develop meaningful strategies to help combat climate change and

achieving net-zero GHG emissions from its operations no later than 2050.



The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies of 2023 in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

To learn more about Amedisys and its ESG strategy, please see its Corporate Sustainability Report here.

