Geocann and Sunderstorm expand KANHA brand internationally, becoming the first North American cannabis edibles brand to launch in Asia

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geocann and Sunderstorm are proud to announce the expansion of their partnership to key international markets that will begin with Thailand. The agreement follows Sunderstorm’s successful growth of KANHA Nano powered by VESIsorb® launched in 2019 that has gained a reputation as a leading edibles brand in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Colorado.



“Sunderstorm has pioneered the fast-acting edibles market in the U.S. and has championed VESIsorb® technology-based cannabis formulations to deliver superior performing KANHA products that have gained a loyal customer following,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann. “We are committed to their continued success and prepared to support their international expansion as we remain focused on novel cannabis research and innovative product development that provides valuable brand differentiation for our partners around the world.”

In peer-reviewed published studies, VESIsorb® has shown statistically significant improvements for all measured pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters of cannabinoids and terpenes, including maximal plasma concentration (C max ), area under the curve (AUC), and time to peak absorption (T max ) – often referred to as “fast acting.”

“Our partnership with Geocann is the platform for providing consumers around the world with safe and effective products that are validated in both peer-reviewed and well-designed pilot studies,” said Cameron Clarke, Chief Executive Officer at Sunderstorm. “The global demand for fast acting and high bioavailable cannabis products has increased dramatically, and leveraging Geocann’s VESIsorb® technology allows us to become a dominant global cannabis brand where we can improve the lives of millions of consumers in the U.S. and key international markets.”

With the recent changes of cannabis regulations in Thailand, Sunderstorm will work directly with THCG Group Ltd., a Thailand-based, vertically integrated medical cannabis license holder who will manage the cultivation, production, and distribution of KANHA edibles powered by VESIsorb®. The two groups presented the products earlier this month at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. With 70 million citizens and 40 million annual tourists, Thailand is expected to be a large medical and recreational cannabis market with an estimated USD $1.2 billion in sales by 2025.

About Geocann

Geocann is a global cannabis organization that combines clinically-researched cannabinoids and terpenes with technologically-advanced drug delivery system technologies that increase absorption and bioavailability for maximum health benefits. These product formulations offer novel solutions that address unmet marketplace needs and provide unmatched competitive advantages that are backed by a robust body of clinical studies and proprietary scientific evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including the worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids formulated with the VESIsorb® drug delivery system technology platform. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

About Sunderstorm

Established in California in 2015, Sunderstorm is one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers of cannabis products, currently serving the California, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Colorado markets. Their mission is to help people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with all-natural, consciously made, science-based cannabis products. Widely considered the best tasting gummy in the industry and the 4th-largest edible brand in the U.S., Sunderstorm's award-winning KANHA premium gummies are made with the highest-quality cannabis oils, scientifically extracted and infused to provide a consistent dose.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at + 1 970-657-2479 or sam@geocann.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e29255fa-7e1a-4a31-91d9-f6d8e3fde8dd