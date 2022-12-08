Bare Metal Cloud Market will worth USD 29.44 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Bare Metal Cloud market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the bare metal cloud market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as enterprise size, end-user, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Bare Metal Cloud market are IBM Corporation, Internap Corporation, Bigstep, Joyent, Incorporation, Centurylink Incorporation, Limestone Networks, Inc, Scaleway Incorporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Lumen, Equinix, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Incorporation, Packet, Google, Spotinst, Storm, Amazon Web Services, Inc, MEDIA TEMPLE, Microsoft, and Alibaba Cloud, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Bare Metal Cloud market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

In a bare-metal cloud, a customer rents specified hardware resources from a remote service provider. It offers hardware resources without any operating systems or virtualization infrastructure deployed. Commercial cloud service infrastructure enables the segmentation and sharing of servers and storage arrays by several clients by enabling the virtualization and division of compute, storage, and database resources. However, there are drawbacks, notably those related to resource competition, despite the flexibility and cost advantages that virtualized computing instances provide. Virtual networks and execution environments that are not sufficiently isolated are likewise dangerous. The bare-metal cloud solves these issues by providing customers with access to distinct physical resources. The bare-metal cloud is a great option for big data applications and workloads with a lot of transactions that have a hard time with latency. Bare-metal cloud services are provided by the majority of the biggest cloud vendors, including Oracle, AWS, IBM, and Rackspace. When it comes to cloud services, renting a raw, dedicated server from a managed service provider is akin to using bare-metal services (MSP). Similar to conventional dedicated servers, bare-metal instances offer direct access to the system hardware without having a hypervisor deployed. In contrast to conventional dedicated servers, some bare-metal instances are offered on demand and charged by the hour.

Scope of Bare Metal Cloud Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Enterprise Size, By End-User, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players IBM Corporation, Internap Corporation, Bigstep, Joyent, Incorporation, Centurylink Incorporation, Limestone Networks, Inc, Scaleway Incorporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Lumen, Equinix, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Incorporation, Packet, Google, Spotinst, Storm, Amazon Web Services, Inc, MEDIA TEMPLE, Microsoft, and Alibaba Cloud, among others

Segmentation Analysis

Large Enterprise segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The enterprise size segment is small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. During the forecast period, large enterprises are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The dominant market category is made up mostly of large enterprises, particularly those in the banking sector. Large firms must manage their workloads when processing a lot of data, which is why. For banks and brokers, being able to use high-performance computing is crucial.

The BFSI segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user includes healthcare, IT, BFSI, retail, and telecommunication. The BFSI segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for bare-metal cloud services in the banking sector is primarily driven by the rise in transactions and the information that goes along with them. Additionally, the critical requirement for high security and data protection during online banking, secure transactions, and access violations has fueled demand for bare metal cloud solutions. Additionally, financial institutions as a whole rely heavily on technology and data. In domains including risk analytics, derivatives pricing, quantitative modeling, portfolio optimization, and bank stress testing, high-performance computing (HPC) is increasingly employed to quickly finish challenging computations on enormous data sets.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Bare Metal Cloud include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. North America is home to globally renowned players such as; Google, Apple, NVidia, and others. The demand for bare metal cloud services is greatly influenced by the existence of such technological giant in the region. These competitors rely on bare metal cloud services, which are anticipated to drive market growth throughout the projection period. The nation boasts the most data centres and is making headway in the contest for cloud adoption. Many SMEs in the nation are investing more and more in the cloud computing and services industry, which is anticipated to produce enormous opportunities for the market vendors in the region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Bare Metal Cloud market size was valued at USD 0.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is contributing to the European Data Infrastructure initiative, which aims to improve local cloud and data capabilities. The German government is also in charge of the Gaia-X effort, which aims to make the European cloud region independent. According to a sector expert, when purchasing new IT or digital services, 45% of German companies give cloud enablement top priority. Frankfurt serves as the infrastructure center for Germany's digital economy. Frankfurt is the leader in Germany and Europe for both data center density and proximity to important internet hubs. Thanks to DE-CIX, which has maximum transfer speeds of approximately two terabits per second and manages 90% of German and 35% of European Internet traffic, Frankfurt is home to the largest Internet hub in the world.

China

China Bare Metal Cloud’s market size was valued at USD 0.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2029. The industry is being fueled by rising internet traffic in China coupled with technological advancements in electrical components. Bare metal cloud provides the dedicated servers, great performance with continuous scale, and highest level of customization. Growing reliance on data bases and the IT sector is a clear indication of the market, which is expected to drive demand in China.

India

India's Bare Metal Cloud market size was valued at USD 0.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2029. India is expected to gain a significant market share throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of prominent players InfoTech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, L&T, Tata Communication Services, and other businesses in the region. Additionally, India, a powerhouse for startups, is anticipated to considerably influence the industry. Given that India's economy is one of the world's fastest-growing, the nation is anticipated to experience a variety of expansion prospects in the future.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, chemical, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in end-user industries.

