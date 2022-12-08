Pythian Makes Database Trends and Applications’ List of Trendsetting Solution Providers for 2023 

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, announced today its Enterprise Data Platform (EDP) QuickStart solution has been named in Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine’s DBTA Trendsetting Solution Providers List for 2023—a list that showcases leading edge products and services related to data management and analytics.



Compiled by DBTA, the list recognizes companies that have made a quantifiable commitment to developing and providing innovative methodologies. These organizations have a track record of guiding customers toward successful business outcomes in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive landscape.

Pythian’s EDP QuickStart is a convenient solution that integrates structured and unstructured data from multiple sources to provide quick data insights. Pythian’s platform is scalable and extensible, supporting as many data pipelines as customers require to glean value from their enterprise analytics—without compromising on performance. EDP QuickStart is a rapid, low-risk method to demonstrate ROI, helping businesses unlock meaningful results in weeks.

EDP QuickStart helps organizations integrate and refine multi-source data estates, eliminating frustrating data silos. Customers can quickly uncover comprehensive business insights that can be easily leveraged by stakeholders throughout their organization.

“Pythian is honored to be recognized as a 2023 trendsetting solution provider in the data and analytics space,” said Joey Jablonski , vice president of analytics at Pythian. “DBTA’s list is a significant validation of Pythian’s ongoing commitment to provide solutions that both simplify the management of high volumes of data and advance customers on their quests for digital transformation.”

For more information on how Pythian helps organizations unlock the transformative value of their data estate, and how to achieve quick, impactful returns

