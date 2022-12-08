Image Sensor Market Size to hit $49.4 Billion by 2030, Says Reports Insights

Ney Work, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report Image Sensor Market published by Reports Insights, the market is projected to reach USD 49.4 billion by the year 2030 from the value of USD 26.3 billion in 2022, Is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2030, propelled by augmented demand for technologically advanced smart devices and autonomous vehicles among consumers.

An image sensor, also known as imager, is the device that identifies and delivers the information which is used to form an image. The sensor converts the variable attenuation of light waves (or electromagnetic radiation) into the signals/minor bursts of current that transfer the information. The crucial function of the image sensor is to convert photons into electrons, and further into a digital value or voltage with the help of analog to digital converter (ADC).

The advanced products such as Sony’s CMOS Image Sensor integrated in Automotive Cameras are designed to create the “Beyond Human Eyes” camera systems for effective autonomous driving. Thus, the high integration of smart technology in automobiles is anticipated to boost the demand of image sensors. Furthermore, the technologically advanced image sensor-based products aid in delivering the features like high-quality HDR capturing and LED flicker mitigation, which enables the high precision recognition irrespective of the lighting conditions.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 $ 49.4 billion Study Timeline 2018-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 8.2% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Total Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, and more By Technology Charge-Coupled Device (CCD), Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) By Processing Type 2D Image Sensor, and 3D Image Sensor By Array Type Linear Image Sensor, and Area Image Sensor By Application 3D imaging, Machine Vision, Biometrics, Video, and Others By Vertical Consumer Electronics (Residential Surveillance, Desktops and Laptops, Commercial Copier and Scanner, Commercial Drone, Photography and Videography, Service Robots),

Automotive (Camera Mirror System, Rear- and Side-View, Forward-Looking ADAS, In-Cabin ADAS),

Medical and Life Sciences (Endoscopy, X-Ray Imaging),

Industrial (Machine Vision, Industrial Surveillance and Monitoring, Robotic Vision),

Commercial (Surveillance),

Aerospace, Defense and Homeland Security Major Players Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Canon, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Panasonic Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., SK Hynix, PixArt Imaging, Pixelplus, GalaxyCore Shanghai Ltd. Corporation, PMD Technologies AG, AMS AG By Geography Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Market Highlights

The global image sensor market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030) to reach USD 49.4 billion by 2030.

Globally, the image sensor technology is bifurcated into: charge-coupled device (CCD), complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)

The sensors comprise of two processor types: 2D image sensor, and 3D image sensor.

The market is also segmented as per the array type: linear image sensor, and area image sensor.

In the context of the application, the market is separated into 3D imaging, machine vision, biometrics, video, and others.

Based on the vertical, the market share is segmented into six groups: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical and Life Sciences, Industrial Commercial and Aerospace, Defense and Homeland Security.

The market is geographically categorized into five regions: North America, Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to support the industry growth during the forecast period in terms of large automotive demand in terms of vital sign monitoring, gesture recognition and others.



Image Sensor Market Segmentation In details:



Based on technology, the complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) segment is projected to contribute a substantial market share during the forecasted period. The sensors offer enhanced features such as improved color contrast, high integration with the shutter technology and rich textures in low-light environments. Thus, the CMOS technology is also widely utilized in scientific imaging owing to the fast image processing despite the low sensitivity.

Based on processor type, the 3D image sensor is anticipated to substantially augment the market growth during the forecast period. The end users utilize the 3D image sensors for gaining the in-depth capabilities for object recognition and improved facial. Additionally, the market players are more emphasizing on the manufacturing of low power consumption, compact and high quality 3D sensors that accurately measure the depth in long and short ranges.

Based on array type, area image sensors are largely consumed as compared to the other array type sensors. The major application is in the case of security and surveillance cameras. These sensors are back-thinned structure that provide features such as high sensitivity from the ultraviolet spectrum to visible region along with the low dark current, wide dynamic range, and the anti-blooming function. Thus, the area image sensors are ideal for the production of surveillance and security cameras with reduced risks to image projection.

Based on the application, the 3D imaging application is projected to account for the substantial contribution to the image sensor market share during the forecast period. 3D imaging is primarily used in automobile industry for enhanced safety and driver assistance aspects. The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) offers wide range of features such as automotive navigation system, parking, night vision, collision avoidance system, and blind spot detection system. Thus, the growing reliance on 3D imaging for implementation of such features significantly boost the high demand for sensors within car components.

Based on vertical, the consumer electronics segment is expected to contribute the largest share to the growth of market during the forecast period. The leading consumer electronic goods such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and others comprise of high quality, compact sensors especially in the cameras. Also, the surging adoption of photography and videography in terms of hobby or professional career option also facilitates the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to support the market growth in terms of value and volume. The high expenditures from major government institutions and organizations for improved technology advancements are anticipated to create profitable opportunities for the growth of image sensor market statistics in the Asia Pacific region. Also, the presence of established electronics manufacturing facilities strengthen the market position of the sensors in Asia Pacific region.



Recent Developments

In June 2022 , Samsung Electronics, the South Korean multinational firm, launched the latest image sensor called 200MP ISOCELL HP3 which is integrated with the smallest 0.56-micrometer-pixels ever launched in the market. Additionally, the newly launched sensor is well-equipped with the feature named Super QPD auto-focusing solution that enhances the auto-focusing capabilities in terms of the sensor’s pixels.

, Samsung Electronics, the South Korean multinational firm, launched the latest image sensor called 200MP ISOCELL HP3 which is integrated with the smallest 0.56-micrometer-pixels ever launched in the market. Additionally, the newly launched sensor is well-equipped with the feature named Super QPD auto-focusing solution that enhances the auto-focusing capabilities in terms of the sensor’s pixels. In July 2022 , Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) announced that the company is expected to launch a product called IMX675. The product is a 1/3-type CMOS image sensor with over 5.12 megapixels which is largely integrated into security cameras for the coverage of wide range area. Also, the new sensor is capable of manipulating the dual-speed streaming technology for generation of high pixel output in the captured image with over minimum of 40 frames per second (40 FPS).



, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) announced that the company is expected to launch a product called IMX675. The product is a 1/3-type CMOS image sensor with over 5.12 megapixels which is largely integrated into security cameras for the coverage of wide range area. Also, the new sensor is capable of manipulating the dual-speed streaming technology for generation of high pixel output in the captured image with over minimum of 40 frames per second (40 FPS). In September 2022, Canon USA Inc. introduced the range of four dedicated camcorders, namely the XA60, XA70, XA65, and XA75, in addition to the VIXIA HF G70 camcorder. The release of this compact camcorders line-up by Canon helps content creators to effectively capture beautiful 4K footage in multiple scenarios. The camcorders are driven by a DIGIC DV6 image processor which influences the 1/2.3-inch type CMOS sensor along with the 1.0-inch type CMOS sensor.



List of Major Image Sensor Market Players

Further, the market research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the latest market trends and value chains to depict the strategies adopted by competitors, collaborations, and product launches. Thus, the key circumstances are emphasized such as market dynamics, value chain analysis and innovative product launches initiated by the competitors. Key players operating in the market are elaborated to understand the recent market position—

• Sony Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Canon

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

• Panasonic Corporation

• ON Semiconductor Corporation

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• SK Hynix

• PixArt Imaging

• Pixelplus

• GalaxyCore Shanghai Ltd. Corporation

• PMD Technologies AG



• AMS AG

Global Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

By Processor Type

2D Image Sensor

3D Image Sensor



By Array Type

Linear Image Sensor

Area Image Sensor



By Application

3D imaging

Machine Vision

Biometrics

Video

Others

By Vertical

Consumer Electronics Residential Surveillance Desktops and Laptops Commercial Copier and Scanner Commercial Drone Photography and Videography Service Robots Automotive Camera Mirror System Rear- and Side-View Forward-Looking ADAS In-Cabin ADAS Medical and Life Sciences Endoscopy X-Ray Imaging Industrial Machine Vision Industrial Surveillance and Monitoring Robotic Vision Commercial Surveillance

Aerospace, Defense and Homeland Security

Continue...



