Santa's Hotline Has a New Phone Number

Long Beach, Calif., December 8, 2022, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new phone number for the internet's favorite way to contact Santa has been released. This hotline has been FreeConferenceCall.com’s cherished shared tradition with families all around the world for over a decade. This idea originated from one of our own dads who wanted to provide a personal and magical experience for his kids.

Visiting the local mall to visit Santa Claus can become costly and time-consuming. The rush of the experience can lead to parents missing out on their children’s interaction with Santa, if any. That’s why our hotline can ensure a memorable Christmas experience at home with the whole family.

Families can dial +1 (605) 313-0690 for a festive phone call with Santa

For first time callers, they can expect a joyous message from Santa, then an opportunity for families to leave a message or wishlist. Santa’s hotline can be reached through mobile, landline, or VoIP. If callers call-in with a mobile phone, they will receive a text message that will allow callers to listen to their message again. As Santa believes, there is nothing wrong with checking things twice.

FreeConferenceCall.com anticipates millions of callers globally this year. For more information, visit https://www.freeconferencecall.com/santa-hotline.

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand in the world with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500 companies.

Unlimited-use service offerings include high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recording, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications. Users that sign up with FreeConferenceCall.com and use the service contribute to the brand’s mission to help people all over the world access free global communication software and tools. FreeConferenceCall.com operates on a Pay-What-You-Can model, giving away free conferencing tools and asking users to contribute what they feel is fair for the services they receive.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, California.

