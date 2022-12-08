Waterproofing Chemicals Market will worth to USD 69.13 billion by 2029 & It will grow at a CAGR of 11% till 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Waterproofing Chemicals market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the waterproofing chemicals treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/waterproofing-chemicals-market/147/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, application, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Waterproofing Chemicals market are Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, DowDuPont, RPM International Inc., Drizoro S.A.U., Conpro Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Mapei S.p.A, Soprema Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Fosroc, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Waterproofing Chemicals market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A waterproofing chemical is a synthetic chemical compound that is used to waterproof a building to prevent water percolation and infiltration. Excessive water penetration in buildings can reduce their lifespan and can result in unintentional structural damage, in addition to electrical, metal, and other dangers. A foundation system's exterior can be treated with a waterproofing chemical or it can be mixed with a construction application. A building or substrate can benefit much from the use of waterproofing, including lower construction maintenance costs, a long-lasting structure, and protection from bad weather. Waterproofing chemicals are frequently used to protect buildings against water seepage, which can reduce a structure's lifespan and pose threats to electrical systems, metal, and human health. Due to frequent climate changes, cement-based constructions suffer greatly from damping and erosion, which reduces the useful life of residential and commercial structures. Chemicals for waterproofing are therefore necessary since they provide the structure with a longer lifespan.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/147

Scope of Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, DowDuPont, RPM International Inc., Drizoro S.A.U., Conpro Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Mapei S.p.A, Soprema Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Fosroc, among others

Segmentation Analysis

The roofing & walls segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment is application includes waste & water management, floors & basements, roofing & walls, and tunnel liners. During the forecast period, roofing & walls are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The market is growing as a result of rising government spending on infrastructure development. It is anticipated that rising middle-class disposable income and rapid urbanization will fuel the construction industry's international growth. Rising consumer awareness of product quality is predicted to have a favorable impact on market growth over the course of the forecast period.

The TPO is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product type includes bitumen, TPO, EPDM, elastomers, polymers, and PVC. The TPO segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for thermoplastic polyolefins is projected to rise due to their superior energy efficiency. The market for TPO membranes is expected to rise throughout the forecast period due to their complete recyclable nature and lack of any toxic or dangerous ingredients..

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Waterproofing Chemicals include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The market in the region is expanding as a result of the expansion of construction in the region due to rapid industrialization and economic growth. Due to expanding infrastructure spending and rising average consumer disposable income, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to have significant growth throughout the forecast period.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Waterproofing Chemicals market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2029.

Europe's largest market for construction chemicals was in Germany. Europe's largest construction market, Germany has been quietly expanding, primarily due to an increase in new residential construction activity. According to industry experts, 306,376 new residences were completed in 2020 as opposed to 293,002 in 2019. The increase in construction activity is driving up the need for waterproofing chemicals in the nation.

China

China Waterproofing Chemicals’ market size was valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.51% from 2022 to 2029. The construction market is rising in China. For instance, China authorized investing $142 billion in 2019 on 26 infrastructure projects. The market is also seeing the emergence of an application-specific product category, which is meeting the growing demand for application-specific products by the main end users, as prominent market participants invest about 3% of their revenue in research and development.

India

India's Waterproofing Chemicals market size was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2029. The growth of shopping malls and skyscrapers in India has created a robust market for construction firms, which will eventually result in a significant rise in the need for waterproofing chemicals. Additionally, the country's demand for waterproofing chemicals is fueled by India's intentions to invest US$ 1.4 trillion in infrastructure over the next five years, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as healthcare, chemical, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the chemical sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward infrastructural services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in chemicals across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in the construction industry.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/147/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter





Browse Related Reports:

Chromatography Resins Market Size By Type (Natural Polymer, Synthetic Polymer), By End-use (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Food and Beverages), By Technique (Ion Exchange, Multimodal, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size-exclusion, Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/chromatography-resins-market/172

Industrial Lubricants Market Size By Product Type (Compressor Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Greases, Gear Oil, Refrigeration Oil, and Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Energy, Textiles, Hydraulic, Food Processing, and Others), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/industrial-lubricants-market/154





Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size By Product Type (Bitumen, TPO, EPDM, Elastomers, Polymers, and PVC), By Application (Waste & Water Management, Floors & Basements, Roofing & Walls, and Tunnel Liners), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/waterproofing-chemicals-market/147





PVC Stabilizers Market Size By Type (Calcium-based, Tin-based, Barium-based, Lead-based, and Others), By End-user (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, Building and Construction, Footwear, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/pvc-stabilizers-market/146





Vegetable Glue Market Size By Type (Powdery and Liquid), By Function (Decoration adhesive, Thickeners, and Others), By End-use (Food industry, Paper & Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Personal Care, Medical, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/vegetable-glue-market/140





Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Size By Type (Liquefaction Terminal and Regasification Terminal), By Mode of Supply (Trucks, Shipment and Bunkering, Rail Tanks, Pipeline, and Others), By Storage tank Capacity (Atmospheric, Pressurized and Floating Storage (FSU)), By Application (Transportation, Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Industrial and Power, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/small-scale-liquefied-natural-gas-lng-market/137





Industrial Water Service Market Size By Service Type (Water Resource Management, Water Supply Management, and Waste Water Management), By End-user (Pharmaceutical Industry, Power Generation Industry, Pulp & Paper Mills, Microelectronics, Food & Beverage Industry, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Mining & Metals, and Others) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/industrial-water-service-market/128





PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size By Product Type (Pure PBAT and Modified/Blended PBAT), Application (Shopping Bags, Food Packages, Mulch Films, Garbage/Bin Bags, and Others), End-User (Packaging & Bags, Consumer Durables, Agriculture & Horticulture, Textiles, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/pbat-polybutylene-adipate-terephthalate-market/100





Lactic Acid Market Size by Raw Material (Sugarcane, Corn, Cassava, Other Corps), Application (Industrial, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Polylactic Acid (PLA), and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/lactic-acid-market/60

