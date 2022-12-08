BUILDING A SUCCESSFUL MASTER PLAN FOR AGING IN NEW YORK STATE

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the recent Executive Order by Governor Kathy Hochul to establish New York State’s first Master Plan for Aging (MPA), The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) has released its latest convening report “Creating an Age-friendly Plan for the New York State Master Plan for Aging.” With generous financial and programmatic support from The John A. Hartford Foundation, earlier this year NYAM led a summit of healthy aging stakeholders to provide expert guidance as input for development and implementation of the MPA.

On June 21, 2022, the Center for Healthy Aging at NYAM convened more than 150 stakeholders from across New York State and around the country to learn about the New York Master Plan for Aging (MPA) process and to provide critical input on what will be included in the plan. An MPA is a cross-sector, state-led strategic planning resource that can help states transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for their rapidly aging populations.[1] New York is in the vanguard of states establishing an MPA for this growing population.

Experts in the field of aging across the healthcare, social services, philanthropy, academic, advocacy and government sectors provided information and insight on the MPA, the current state of aging services in New York and the potential that the MPA offers in the next decade. Interactive engagement among the participants yielded guiding principles for a roadmap for developing the MPA.

Key considerations identified in the report include:

Focus on Equity: Equity and the role of racism in how services are provided emerged as a critical focus area, along with the need to collaborate with diversity, equity and inclusion professionals in the aging community.

Reduce Ageism: Education around the significant harm caused to older adults by ageism and implicit bias can form the basis of promoting opportunities for intergenerational connection across the lifespan.

Reimagine Older Adults as a Resource: Recognition of older adults as valuable resources with skills and expertise to offer their communities.

“NYAM is pleased to present this timely report that summarizes our convening that will support New York’s Master Plan for Aging. NYAM is enthusiastic about Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Order 23 for the Master Plan for Aging that will provide a comprehensive approach for ensuring that older adults, and people of all ages, can live healthy lives across the state. We look forward to applying the research NYAM has conducted and the tools we have developed to support the Hochul administration in the development of this plan.” —Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, President-Designate, The New York Academy of Medicine

“The release of this report is perfectly timed with Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Order 23 establishing the first New York State Master Plan for Aging. The report combines insight from aging experts in state government, healthcare, policy and philanthropy with the collective input of the attendees who contributed on a range of topics, including housing, caregiving, health, digital connection and rural aging. We look forward to working with the NYS Master Plan for Aging Council and the Stakeholder Advisory Committee to ensure that the plan reflects the proceedings of this summit.” —Elana Kieffer, Director, Center for Healthy Aging, The New York Academy of Medicine

“The New York State Master Plan on Aging Coalition commends and appreciates the NYAM report. The convening and the report were pivotal to laying the groundwork for the release of Governor Hochul’s Executive Order on the NYS Master Plan on Aging. The report will certainly guide ongoing work on the MPA, and we urge those state officials vested with implementing the MPA to see it as a key resource.” —Bob Blancato, MPA, President, Matz, Blancato & Associates, and Coalition Coordinator, The New York State Master Plan on Aging Coalition

“The development of New York’s Master Plan for Aging is the perfect example of what we can achieve when we work together. A diverse, cross-sector representation of nonprofit, public and private entities are collaborating to bring forward our shared vision of a New York State where people can thrive at every age. I applaud and thank the Center for Healthy Aging at The New York Academy of Medicine for hosting this important summit in June. This convening was the opportunity for more than 150 partners to identify and discuss key principles for the plan and help ensure that those who are closest to healthy aging issues have a voice in this important process.” —Nora OBrien-Suric, PhD, President, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York

“The Governor’s signing of an executive order to launch a state Master Plan on Aging presents us with a tremendous opportunity to create a comprehensive age-friendly approach to meeting the needs of all older New Yorkers. The state’s plan will become stronger thanks to the recommendations from the 150 stakeholders convened by The New York Academy of Medicine and our many state-level partners.” —Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN, President of The John A. Hartford Foundation

