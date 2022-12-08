Probiotic Drinks Market to Witness Substantial Growth of USD 31.44 Billion with Healthy CAGR of 8.70 by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Major Developments and Competitors Insight

LONDON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Probiotic Drinks Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The geometric and numerical data brought together to generate this Probiotic Drinks report is mostly signified with the graphs, tables, and charts which make this report more user-friendly. It considers public demands, competencies, and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analyzing market information. This market report explains an array of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for. With the particular base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are carried out in this Probiotic Drinks report. Moreover, this market report highlights various strategies that are used by main market players.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the probiotic drinks market was valued at USD 16.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 31.44 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Probiotics are bacteria that, when consumed, provide health benefits. Probiotics are ingested bacteria that have been linked to human and animal health benefits. Probiotic drinks are also known as functional beverages which help maintain a healthy balance of stomach bacteria, resulting in various health benefits such as weight loss, digestive health, and immune function. They are eaten to help with digestion. The addition of probiotics to whey significantly improves its properties and benefits. The addition of flavours improves the sensory properties of drinks while also extending their shelf life.

The growing demand for functional beverages to improve digestive health has fuelled market growth over the years. Consumers are becoming more aware of the product and recognize its significance for gut health. Furthermore, rising health awareness among consumers, particularly young consumers, has augmented global demand for the product.



Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Probiotic Drinks market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate.

Leading businesses in the worldwide Probiotic Drinks market are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers.

Critical Insights Related to the Probiotic Drinks Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

The Probiotic Drinks Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

GCMMF (India)

Bio-K (Canada)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

DSM (Netherlands)

PepsiCo (U.S.)

Harmless Harvest (U.S.)

Lifeway Foods, Inc (U.S.)

Yakult (India)

Recent Development

PepsiCo will launch an on-the-go fermented beverage designed to promote gut health in July 2021. KeVita Prebiotic Shots is a line of three water-kefir-culture drinks packaged in 2oz (5.9cl) bottles. Each bottle contains 3g of prebiotic fibre to help with digestion

Bio-K Plus International Inc. (Bio-K Plus) announced the launch of its new Essential line of functional beverages in October 2020. The Essential line, which focuses on providing premium quality probiotics, will be added to the company's existing Pro and Original lines

Chobani, LLC. will launch a new plant-based organic probiotic drink made with fermented fruit juice and oats in July 2020. Vanilla, mixed berry vanilla, banana cream, and strawberry cream flavours are available.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Various fruit and beverage companies are expanding their product line by including functional beverages, such as probiotic drinks, in their portfolio. Furthermore, with the growing demand for clean-label products and plant-based ingredients, dairy manufacturers are investing heavily in product innovation to meet the ever-increasing consumer demand.

Key Market Segments Covered in Probiotic Drinks Industry Research

By Type

Dairy based

By Bacteria

Lactobacillus

Bifid Bacterium

By Flavor

Regular

Berry

Tropical

By Distribution channel

Store-Based

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Non-Store-Based

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising consumption of probiotic drinks as it improves mental and physical wellbeing

Probiotic drinks help to maintain a healthy stomach bacterial balance, which has a variety of health benefits such as improved digestion, immune function, and weight loss. When consumed on a regular basis, these drinks promote bowel movement and nutrient absorption. Furthermore, these beverages improve mental health because research has linked gut health to mood and mental health. As a result, the drug aids in the treatment of depression, anxiety, OCD, and autism. The products may also aid in the strengthening of the immune system by stimulating the production of natural antibodies in the human body.

Collaborations in key market player to bring out improved and high quality products

Key market players are attempting to strengthen their positions by introducing high-quality products and forming alliances with well-known local nutraceutical brands, which is expected to drive growth during the probiotic drinks market forecast period.

Probiotic Drinks Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the probiotic drinks market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the probiotic drinks market and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the fact that probiotic drinks were invented in Japan in 1930 and have since gained enormous popularity among Asian consumers as well as the rapid development of the region's health and wellness industry.

North America is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the growing middle-class population, increasing health concerns, and the growing availability of probiotic drinks.

















Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Probiotic Drinks Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Probiotic Drinks Market, By Type Global Probiotic Drinks Market, By Bacteria Global Probiotic Drinks Market, By Flavor Global Probiotic Drinks Market, By Distribution Channel Global Probiotic Drinks Market, By Region Global Probiotic Drinks Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

