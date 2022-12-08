Increasing Requirement for Effective Food Packaging Solutions to Bolster Sales of Skin Packaging Solutions: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the skin packaging market is expected to be worth US$ 15.1 billion by 2033-end, increasing at a CAGR of 4% over the decade. Skin packaging solutions are related to the technology that is used to pack products in a film or thin plastic sheet using heat. These packaging solutions provide comprehensive safety to products, along with full protection and product visibility.



Increasing concentration on innovations in packaging products along with technological advancements by key manufacturers is estimated to drive growth opportunities in the global market. Developing economies such as India and China are contributing to increased demand for innovative packaging solutions. In addition, the growing requirement for beauty and personal care products is also driving sales opportunities in the industry. Increased personal income of people stimulates their capacity to invest in high-quality products. Rising globalization, modernization, and urbanization are also predicted to drive growth avenues in the global market. Furthermore, with increasing demand for convenient packaging solutions along with surging manufacturing activities, target product sales are likely to grow.

On the flip side, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and stringent regulations that are imposed by governments on applying plastic are expected to dampen market growth. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns and the availability of environment-friendly alternatives can hamper the growth opportunities in this market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of skin packaging solutions are projected to reach US$ 15.1 billion by 2033-end.

The Japan market is likely to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 1.3% through 2033.

Valuation of the global skin packaging industry is US$ 10.2 billion for 2023.

The skin packaging market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4% through 2033.

Demand for skin packaging services in the Germany market is set to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% through 2033.



“Innovations in packaging services by manufacturers are estimated to stimulate growth opportunities in the global skin packaging market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Skin Packaging Industry Research

By Type : Carded Skin Packaging Non-carded Skin Packaging

By Application : Food Consumer Goods Industrial Goods Other Applications

By Base Material : Plastic Films Paper & Paperboards Other Base Materials

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Surging R&D activities and increasing demand for flexible packaging solutions and materials are likely to proliferate sales of skin packaging solutions. Moreover, growing technological advancements across packaging technology and equipment and the rising availability of different space-saving packaging options are further driving sales of effective packaging strategies.

Key Companies Profiled

Amcor Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

Display Pack, Inc.

Grief, Inc.

Orora Ltd.

Sigma Plastics Group

International Paper Co.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global skin packaging market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (carded skin packaging, non-carded skin packaging), application (food, consumer goods, industrial goods, other applications), and base material (plastic films, paper & paperboards, other base materials), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

