Evan Sowers to Head Up Riverview Trust Company

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) is pleased to announce that Evan Sowers has been named president and chief executive officer of Riverview Trust Company, a subsidiary of Riverview Bank.



Evan has more than 22 years of experience working in finance, trusts and investments, as well as consumer, small business and commercial banking. Most recently, Evan was the managing director of private banking and wealth management, as well as market executive where he led the region for a large trust company in the Midwest.

“Evan’s wide range of financial experience in banking and wealth management made him an obvious choice to lead Riverview Trust Company,” said Kevin Lycklama, President and Chief Executive Officer of Riverview Bank. “The fact that he has worked in so many areas of finance will be a benefit for both the Riverview Bank and Riverview Trust Company.”

Evan also specializes in creating concierge level services and experiences to meet high net worth clients’ trust, lending, investment, banking and wealth management needs with a specialized focus on financial planning, fiduciary advice and tax efficiency.

“I’m happy to make the Pacific Northwest home and bring some of the strategies to Riverview Trust that I have developed through the years,” said Evan Sowers. “I look forward to meeting clients of Riverview Trust and members of the community.”

Evan has an MBA in Finance, Accounting and Investment Banking from Washington University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri. Evan is very active with charitable endeavors, including most recently the St. Louis County Economic Council as well as the Planned Giving Committee at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

