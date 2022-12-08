Dr. Alexander Dony and Rudolf Klötscher Appointed to Board of Management of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Dr. Alexander Dony and Rudolf Klötscher to join the Board of Management of BSH, Europe’s leading home appliance maker, on January 1, 2023

Matthias Ginthum, Chief Markets Officer (CMO), to retire as of March 31, 2023

MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective January 1, 2023, Dr. Alexander Dony and Rudolf Klötscher will join the Board of Management of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH. Dony will be Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, in charge of the Greater China and North America regions, marketing including BSH’s brand portfolio, and the Consumer Products business. Klötscher will be Chief Sales & Service Officer, with responsibility for the Emerging Markets and Europe regions, along with Customer Service.



Dony and Klötscher succeed Chief Markets Officer Matthias Ginthum, who has decided to retire effective March 31, 2023, after ten very successful years on the board. He will also resign from the board at that time.

“I’m very pleased that with Dr. Alexander Dony and Rudolf Klötscher we have found two colleagues within BSH who have extensive experience and qualifications, both in their fields and internationally, to support us as we evolve BSH further during these demanding times,” said Dr. Christian Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch GmbH. “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I also want to thank Matthias Ginthum for his years of dedicated work on the Board of Management and his great achievements in supporting BSH’s success. We wish him all the best for his retirement and everything in the future.”

Dr. Matthias Metz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the BSH Board of Management, added, “Dr. Alexander Dony and Rudolf Klötscher have a thorough knowledge of BSH and of what both our customers and our consumers want. We’re very glad we will be working closely with them in the Board of Management, and we’re convinced that this strong setup will lead to further growth. We will be providing information about succession planning at a later date.”

Dony and Klötscher bring strong experience to the BSH Board of Management. After studying business administration and earning his doctorate at the University of St. Gallen, Dony joined Procter & Gamble (P&G) in Switzerland in 1998. In 2000, he went to Singapore, where he managed a variety of brands from the P&G portfolio, ultimately as Director of the Asia region. Then in 2010, he began a succession of executive positions in brand and product management in China and the USA before joining BSH in Nanjing, China, in 2019 to head business in the Greater China region.

After studying business administration at the Technical University of Applied Sciences Nuremberg, Klötscher began his career at home appliance company Whirlpool before joining BSH in Traunreut, Germany, in 1996. Following various executive positions in production, sales, and product management, he took charge of building up the Adriatic East region in Ljubljana in 2008. After a successful restructuring of the global Consumer Products Division, at the beginning of 2020 Klötscher moved to Istanbul, where he has been responsible for building up and managing the new Emerging Markets region.

Klötscher and Dony are succeeding Matthias Ginthum, who is retiring at the end of March 2023. “Along with my colleagues on the Board of Management, I want to thank Matthias Ginthum for his outstanding dedication over the past 32 years, and for his valuable accomplishments on behalf of BSH, including the successful target group-specific focusing of our brands and the strong regional setup of BSH. We wish him all the best for the future,” said Dr. Metz.

Said Matthias Ginthum: “In recent years we’ve been able to make BSH a consumer-centered company that has been improving people’s lives all over the world with strong brands and an intelligent combination of hardware, software and services. I’m leaving the company with the positive sense that BSH is excellently positioned for the future.”

Images





Rudolf Klötscher

Member of the Board of Management

Chief Sales & Service Officer (from 1/1/2023)

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH







Dr. Alexander Dony

Member of the Board of Management

Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (from 1/1/2023)

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH





Matthias Ginthum

Member of the Board of Management (to 3/31/2023)

Chief Markets Officer (to 12/31/2022)

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with a total revenue of some 15.6 billion euros and 62,000 employees in 2021, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company’s brand portfolio includes twelve well-known appliance brands like Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at 41 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH is a Bosch Group company

