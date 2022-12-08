PTA Rental Celebrates 14 Years of Dominance in Industrial Equipment Leasing

Bairro do Portão, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bairro do Portão, São Paulo -

Purchasing and maintaining industrial equipment is expensive. High costs of owning and operating equipment are not possible for cash-strapped companies. Furthermore, with newer versions launching, the already owned machinery becomes obsolete or inferior. Therefore, equipment leasing is becoming increasingly popular, offering advantages that owning does not. Businesses are experiencing the benefits and strategic value of equipment leasing.

In Brazil, PTA Rental dominates the equipment leasing market. With its fleet of Plataforma Elevatória and Plataforma Articulada, PTA Rentals has been a game changer in providing services to the industrial, logistics, construction, and maintenance sectors. The company accolades itself for providing its customers with the best equipment with the highest maintenance quality. With offices in the capital and countryside of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the company serves more than 2,000 customers throughout Brazil.

Every company has unique business objectives, financial limitations, and operational goals that must be considered before deciding on the best acquisition method for the equipment. Owning a lot of equipment comes with its challenges—the most prominent being buying and maintaining the equipment.

Equipment is expensive, and buying equipment means investing significant capital, which is impossible for many small or cash-strapped companies. Paying the total cost of the equipment upfront can affect the cash flow. Additionally, if the equipment breaks down or needs replacing, the entire responsibility of the maintenance and repair of the asset comes down to the owner. Renting equipment is a solution for many companies, offering flexibility, predictability, and lower risk.

Companies can spread the costs over time by leasing equipment and conserving the working capital. The lease can also be treated as revenue expenses while calculating taxable profits minimizing the tax liabilities. Furthermore, Commercial equipment leases may include service add-ons, offering peace of mind for business users and negating the need for in-house technicians.

For more than 14 years, PTA Rentals has provided solutions for working at heights by leasing Plataforma Elevatória/Plataforma Articulada for the industrial, logistics, construction, energy, and maintenance sectors. With a fleet that has grown 14 times in the last ten years, PTA Rentals offers a diverse range of the latest equipment per the customer's requirement.

The team of experienced professionals offers exceptional customer service with the highest regard for the quality of the platforms. The company facilitates its customers by connecting them with a commercial consultant who understands their business and requirements and suggests the most suitable equipment. The company constantly invests in technology, innovation, training, facilities, and equipment, making them one of the most significant Brazilian equipment rental SMEs.

Prioritizing international levels of safety, PTA Rentals is a member of national (ALEC) and international (IPAF) institutions, actively implementing standards and safety controls in aerial work in the Brazilian market.

There are numerous benefits to equipment leasing versus buying equipment. Renting equipment means conserving working capital and avoiding cash-devouring down payments, gaining immediate access to the most up-to-date business tools, and having the flexibility of scaling and benefiting from tax advantages.

PTA Rental provides safety and agility solutions for working at heights by leasing boom lifts / elevating platforms for Brazil's industrial, logistics, construction, energy, and maintenance sectors. Since its creation in 2008, PTA has been concerned with being a reference in customer service, finding the best solution to their problems, and providing the best equipment, in addition to having as a priority to respond quickly to external maintenance calls. The company has the 9th largest fleet of aerial platforms in the country and carries out a rigorous maintenance process.

