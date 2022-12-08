Casella announces first electric refuse vehicle in Vermont

RUTLAND, Vt., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc., (Casella) (Nasdaq: CWST) introduced its Mack® LR Electric model, the first electric refuse vehicle in the State of Vermont, in a ceremony at the Killington Grand Hotel in front of over 100 onlookers including local and state representatives, local business leaders, customers, employees, and more.



The event was highlighted by remarks from Vermont Governor, Phil Scott, who referred to the announcement as another exciting step in Vermont’s efforts to electrify the transportation sector.

“The State of Vermont continues to be a leader in electrifying the transportation sector, and I truly believe it’s the future,” Gov. Scott said. “But, the government cannot lead the transition alone. It takes committed partners in the private sector, like Casella, to step up as well. I thank Casella for making this exciting investment, and I look forward to our continued partnerships.”

Casella’s LR Electric refuse truck is the first in its fleet and has been equipped with an automated side-loader with a split body for collecting waste and recycling simultaneously. By switching one truck from diesel to electric, Casella expects to conserve over 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel per year, which has an immediate benefit to our air and climate. Because the fleet will be charging with Green Mountain Power, which delivers 100% carbon-free electricity, the company expects to eliminate over 78 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is equivalent to taking around 16 passenger vehicles off the road.

The Mack LR E will be used on residential routes in the Rutland Region and was partially made possible when Casella successfully secured grant funding through the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. Casella believes that Vermont will provide the right proving ground for the pilot program, testing against the mountainous terrain and cold winters.

“Sustainable innovation is core to everything we do as a company,” said Casella Chairman and CEO, John W. Casella. “The opportunity to pilot the Mack LR Electric in Vermont will help us evaluate whether this is a viable option in other markets that we serve. The opportunity to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while maintaining a high level of service to our customers, is key to us.”

In 2005 Casella joined the EPA Climate Leaders as a charter member, and in 2012 the company was awarded the EPA’s Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Emissions after reducing its carbon footprint by more than 45 percent and has recently established a goal to reduce it by another 40 percent by 2030.

“This is another important milestone in our pursuit of becoming a more sustainable business while serving our customers in a way that helps them meet their sustainability goals as well,” Casella said. “This pilot program is an important step in understanding the viability of the technology and how we could potentially scale it.”

ABOUT CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in nearby Rutland, Vermont, is the Northeast’s largest recycler and most experienced fully integrated resource management company. Founded in 1975 as a single truck collection service, Casella has grown its operations to provide solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to more than 900,000 residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers throughout the Northeast, and professional resource management services to over 10,000 customer locations in more than 40 states.

