Featured MTV Artist Takes Literary World By Storm With Debut Novel ON A WIRE

Charleston, SC, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The purpose of art, in all its forms, is to move and inspire us. But if we can’t make a connection, it’s message is lost. As a musician and proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Ryan Lill-Washington has had no trouble identifying with fellow queer artists. But that hasn’t always been his experience with fiction books. But he is looking to change that. In his debut book, On a Wire, he has crafted a unique thriller featuring an openly gay protagonist living in a small Southern town, a book character he can finally relate to.

In On a Wire, Lill-Washington relates the story of Casey, whose sexual orientation is an ever-present black mark on his mother’s otherwise pristine reputation and has made life difficult for him in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. When Casey wakes up one morning to find a dead man in his apartment with no recollection of having brought the stranger home, he finds himself the number one suspect of a string of serial murders, all of whom are past lovers branded with a blackbird tattoo. With blurred memories of one-night stands, Casey must piece together clues to uncover the truth and find the real killer. Grappling with perceptions and reality, Casey begins to unravel, questioning himself along with his memories and how they tie him to the Blackbird killer. Like Casey, Lill-Washington knows the difficulties of being judged for who you are while living in South Carolina as a gay man. And through his book, he hopes to advance conversations on inclusivity and mental health within the queer community. Portraying relatable queer characters, On a Wire is not your average suspense novel and is a must read for the LGBTQIA+ community.

On a Wire is available for purchase online at Amazon.com or BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

Facebook: Ryan Lill

Instagram: @ryanlillmusic

Twitter: @ryanlillmusic

About the Author:

A true, born-and-bred Southerner, Charleston, SC native Ryan Lill-Washington is an artist whose star has only continued to rise. In addition to being a featured MTV Artist, he has performed alongside chart-topping artists like Meghan Trainor and Todrick Hall. With years of touring and live performances under his belt, he has spoken openly about his experience and ties to the LGBTQIA+ community. As an advocate for gender expression and visibility among the queer community, he has become more than just a local sensation. He has also made a name for himself across the social media world with his hit single “Adore Me,” as well as his new EP Makeup hitting top 40 radio. With multiple viral videos gaining the attention of Genius and HuffPost, Ryan is taking the world by storm, using humor, activism and expression to effect positive change, and his Southern charm and tongue-in-cheek sense of humor alongside his relatability have garnered a loyal fanbase. His songwriting and musical stylings cut to the core, and now, he’s taking fiction writing by surprise with his debut novel On A Wire.

