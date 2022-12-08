Top Alcohol and Drug Rehab in Los Angeles Offers Yoga Salt Water Therapy and Other Alternative Treatments

Woodland Hills, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodland Hills, California -

Los Angeles, California — Sylvan Detox is known for helping clients achieve long-lasting sobriety with evidence-based addiction treatment approaches and comfortable surroundings that create a welcoming, nurturing environment. But the Los Angeles program takes a broader perspective by also offering alternatives like yoga, salt water therapy and massage to relax the body and open the mind to accept recovery.

Sylvan’s programs are certified by the recovery industry’s top accrediting agencies: the California Department of Health Care Services; The Joint Commission, which certifies more than 22,000 U.S. healthcare organizations and programs; the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, which provides accreditation services worldwide for health and human service providers. Sylvan is also earning raves from former patients, who have left five-star ratings on Google.

The program’s care begins with detox, the initial cleansing period before rehab. This can be uncomfortable, even painful, as the body rids itself of the harmful toxins that have built up over months or years of substance use. To make this process as easy as possible for each client, Sylvan offers medically assisted detox and round-the-clock monitoring by a highly qualified treatment team.

Following detox, clients usually move to a residential or outpatient program for rehab. They first meet with a treatment specialist to design a custom plan for maintaining their sobriety.

In addition to medically assisted treatment, clients are encouraged to participate in Sylvan’s alternative therapies:

Yoga and meditation open the client to recovery by calming the mind and helping to focus on positive behaviors. The recovering addict takes a few moments to consider positive solutions in stressful situations rather than reflexively turning to destructive behavior through substance use.

Massage heals the body of the pain that often results from drug detox and continued abstinence. Stress often causes physical tension, which can be relieved with massage. Physical relaxation is also an effective tool for fighting drug or alcohol cravings.

Salt water therapy enhances relaxation by simulating the calming, psychically healing effects of floating in the ocean. The healing effects of salt water also are among the benefits.

Medically assisted detox and alternative treatment are offered in a deluxe environment that includes semi-private accommodations. From luxury mattresses to plush comforters, every item was curated specifically to supplement residents’ physical and mental well-being.

The facility is designed with modern furniture and fixtures and offers spacious common rooms with diversions like video games, foosball and corn hole. Other amenities include a 24-hour snack area stocked with treats and an outdoor patio with a barbecue. The security team is on duty 24 hours a day.

These comfort items are not offered to pamper residents, but to create an environment conducive to recovery. Rejecting the old rehab model in which the environment is drab and clinical, with minimal amenities, Sylvan believes the setting should be comfortable and welcoming. This allows the client to focus on their recovery. It tells them they are valued and that life without drugs or alcohol can be pleasant and cheerful.

Recovery is an ongoing process that doesn’t stop when rehab ends. Sylvan supports its clients as long as they need, starting with a personalized aftercare plan to continue their sobriety in everyday life. In addition, they have access to alumni support programs where they can connect with a community that shares their experience.

To begin seeking comprehensive treatment for alcohol and drug addiction for one's self or a loved one, visit Sylvan Detox or call 818-308-3099.

