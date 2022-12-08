The Real World Andrew Tate Announces - A Way Out of the Matrix

London, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

London, UK - For good reason, social media superstar and former four-time kickboxing champion, Andrew Tate, is one of the most searched men on Google. The multi-millionaire shares his wealth-generation and disruptive marketing methods through a brand new mentoring program for millionaires—welcome to Andrew Tate's The Real World.

In a world at the cusp of geopolitical and socio-economic transformation, job insecurity is high on the list of concerns for many salaried people. The wealth divide grows and the rich get richer. Big tech has recently laid off record numbers of employees and many may wonder if they are next. It’s a trend that has been normalized over recent decades and is a major that fueled the growth of the freelancing economy. There is a way to redress the wealth imbalance—The Real World Andrew Tate is designed to change all that.

For those familiar, The Real World works very much along the lines of Hustler's University, the product Andrew Tate is best known for and has made a fortune. Unsurprisingly, The Real World program will be available to students of Hustler's University, where thousands have found untold success.

Touted as an enhanced version of HU, the primary difference with The Real World is that the program will be on Telegram, an encrypted messaging service that gives creators more freedom and flexibility than on other platforms. It comes at a time when many people are fed up with living dreary and inhibited lives with limited upward social mobility.

It was no surprise when Tate announced he would launch The Real World in October—a platform that will comprise lessons on how to live a fulfilling life, with a promise to lead followers to "the portal to escape the matrix." It's an interesting metaphor and for the many whose lives are stuck in a rut, the message resonates loud and clear, especially with the masses joining the burgeoning ranks of the freelancing community.

For more information, visit http://www.therealworldandrewtate.com/.

The Real World is an online business education platform that provides mentoring services to members. More importantly, it offers access to a community of like-minded individuals to network with, and the end game is not about being awarded a certificate. It's about fast-tracking into the real world of generating income to live a free and independent life—simply put, access to a community of Money Makers.

This community comprises people who are already making six figures every month. Members will learn how to make money online by following the advice of successful online entrepreneurs by supporting each other, overcoming problems collectively, and celebrating achievements together. A comprehensive yet flexible syllabus is provided to prepare the members for the transformation. It includes a treasure trove of resources, modern wealth-creation options, and direct contact with professors who serve as personal mentors.

Andrew Tate has always had a grand three-step plan. Hustlers University was Step 1 and The Real World was Step 2. Many followers subscribe to its grand strategy of "escaping the matrix"—an apt metaphor for living life as a "peon" or a wage slave in the way society expects of the masses.

The Real World will have a self-reliant infrastructure that will transmit services without relying on mainstream tech platforms that are heavily influenced by virtue signaling and the cancel culture. Nor will it rely on payment processors or "matrix controlled servers," but instead use alternative banking systems.

Tate always encourages followers to take personal responsibility to free themselves from the restrictions society imposes, which means financial independence and rejecting emerging cultural norms. The Real World is a community, a membership, an educational platform—and a way out.

About The Real World:

A successor and enhanced version of Hustlers University, The Real World Andrew Tate is a global community of like-minded individuals striving to acquire abundant wealth. They provide their members with advanced education and mentoring from multimillionaire experts. Their fully independent learning platform is designed to free people from the Matrix. A robust network of verified millionaires, 18 millionaires, teach everything from Crypto to freelancing and living the laptop lifestyle.

