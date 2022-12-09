Christian Dior: New Chief Executive Officer of Christian Dior SE

English French

New Chief Executive Officer of Christian Dior SE

Paris, December 9th, 2022

Following Sidney Toledano’s decision to leave his executive management position at Christian Dior SE, the Board of Directors of Christian Dior SE, at its meeting yesterday, after considering the advice of the Nominations & Compensation Committee, selected Antoine Arnault as a Director and decided to appoint him as Chief Executive Officer of Christian Dior SE and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Sidney Toledano.

This choice was made in the context of the conversion of Agache SE into a limited joint-stock partnership (société en commandite par actions), which occurred on December 6th, 2022, and will permit the long-term family control over Christian Dior SE and LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE to be perpetuated.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Christian Dior SE, together with the other members of the Board of Directors, warmly thank Sidney Toledano for the utmost professionalism he has always demonstrated while serving this mandate of trust.

This press release is available on our website www.dior-finance.com.





