This report provides an overview of the GBL market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027 by estimating with values derived from manufacturers' total revenues. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, game type, industry and geography.

The education industry is slowly shifting toward digitization. Delayed change is a positive thing, as it helps to prevent the hazards of implementing educational fads before they have been thoroughly evaluated. Therefore, it results in a system that is slow to adapt to the world of technology, which is changing at a rapid rate. The only way to really change the systemic approach to education is to boost that response rate, which is no easy undertaking.



New advances such as digital learning and subscription-based learning in learning styles have evolved with various functionalities that are significantly enriching the learning experience, as technology has continued to change the field of education. These learning strategies have improved the accessibility of educational institutions and their resources through e-Learning platforms.

The learning experience for students is also enhanced specifically by these teaching strategies. According to Muzzy Lane, a technology company developing GBL software tools in the Education Technology space, students who use GBL are able to absorb practical information while having a distinctive learning experience.

The report also includes a section on the leading players in the market. It also explains the main drivers, competitive landscape and current GBL market trends. The report concludes with a focus on the GBL vendor landscape, including detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global GBL market.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Minecraft, Layup, Centrical and Gametize

