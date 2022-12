Notification of transactions in Columbus A/S shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no 32/2022



In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.



Please see the attached document for transaction details reported to Columbus.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





