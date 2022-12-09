Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Analysis Report 2022-2028: Lucrative Opportunities Emerge with the Continuous Advancements in AI-based GaN Wafers

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon EPI Wafer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Wafer Size, Application, End-user, and Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Silicon EPI Wafer Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3,008.57 million in 2022 to US$ 4,997.32 million by 2028.



Continuous advancements in AI-based GaN wafers provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the silicon EPI wafer market.



In the silicon EPI wafer market study, Asia Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Most of the world's major chip design businesses now rely on manufacturers in this region, with South Korea and Taiwan playing dominant roles.

TSMC and Samsung are the two most powerful manufacturers in the semiconductor industry, controlling over 70% of the whole manufacturing market; in recent years, they have also become exclusive providers of chips based on cutting-edge technologies. Semiconductor manufacturing and related research are capital-intensive domains requiring billions of dollars of investments. Taiwanese semiconductor chips account for more than half of the global total for manufacturing purposes.

Taiwan is continuously reinventing its processes to keep its dominance in the future, presenting the most sophisticated 3 nm technology, which will be implemented in the second half of 2022. Also the US is Taiwan's second-largest commercial partner, accounting for 13.2% of overall commerce and receiving almost one-third of Taiwan's information and communications technology (ICT) exports.

Not only are TSMC and other Taiwanese foundry players important suppliers to many American businesses, but without them, many American chipmakers' business models would be hard to sustain. Considering all these factors, Taiwan has prominent shares in the silicon EPI wafer market as silicon wafer is the raw material used by the semiconductor industry.



Furthermore, in China, most investments were in numerous renewable energy projects due to expected reductions in subsidies, while solar was the favored option in Japan and India. Asia Pacific has been one of the most popular destinations for new projects, and Western European countries support most of the investment initiatives. Thus, the development of the renewable energy industry is contributing towards silicon EPI wafer market growth.



The companies profiled in the silicon EPI wafer market study are Applied Materials, Inc.; II-VI Incorporated; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; SUMCO Corporation; Wafer World Inc.; Siltronic AG; Nichia Corporation; Global Wafers Japan Co., Ltd.; EpiGaN nv (Soitec Belgium N.V.); and SK Siltron Co., Ltd.

The market players in the silicon EPI wafer market are following both organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain the competitive edge. For instance, in September 2021, Applied Materials launched two products that will enable global leading silicon carbide chipmakers to transition from 150mm to 200 mm wafer production. Such initiatives by the key players will contribute to the silicon EPI wafer market growth during the forecast period.

