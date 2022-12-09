Rheumatoid Arthritis Global Market to Reach $33.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5%

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapy; By Distribution Channel; By Drug Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rheumatoid arthritis market size is expected to reach USD 33.30 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The market is being fueled by a rise in the number of arthritis patients and associated joint problems. Rheumatoid arthritis is on the rise as a result of the shift to an unhealthy lifestyle, rising metabolic disorders & age, family history of joint diseases, and increased obesity. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), millions of people in the US have severe pain due to arthritis each year. 15 million adults with arthritis report having severe joint pain as a result of their disease.



To strengthen their position in this market, manufacturers are concentrating on partnerships with other competitors. In January 2022, the Queen Mary University of London and Exagen Inc. announced a partnership and exclusive license agreement. The collaboration's main goal is to customize the choice of treatment agents for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) patients by developing and refining patent-pending personalized medicine techniques based on RNA expression patterns.



Both parties will work together to develop the patent-pending assays, which will eventually lead to the commercialization of cutting-edge molecular assays that divide patients into groups based on the expression of particular genes in synovial tissue biopsies. Thus, these factors are assisting the market growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, in comparison to the general population, women have a higher risk of developing certain autoimmune illnesses. For instance, as per the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) in the US, RA is the fourth-largest cause of disability among women in the US and are the eighth-leading cause of mortality for women between the ages of 15 and 64. The prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in the US is high due to which the demand and adoption of treatment have increased. In rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the immune system attacks the joint.



The development of complex biologics, rising purchasing power, rising healthcare costs, and improved accessibility to high-quality medicines for middle-class and low-income families globally are all important causes.

On the other hand, the global market is anticipated to grow swiftly and change the market picture due to improved treatments for early treatment and screening of rheumatoid arthritis. As a result, the global market for rheumatoid arthritis medications is seeing rapid growth, which is opening up attractive potential.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.49 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report Highlights

The online pharmacy segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expanding e-commerce market and rising popularity of online drug sales following the COVID-19 virus spread. The growing use of smartphones and the internet is helping the segmental expansion even further.

NSAIDs drug segment accounted for a major share of the global revenue share. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are among them and are frequently used to treat the symptoms of rheumatic disorders, which are characterized by a variety of acute pain symptoms and long-term musculoskeletal discomfort. These medications' main result is to lessen acute inflammation, which lessens pain and enhances overall performance.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the projected period. Due to the substantial population base vulnerable to RA, the growth of the R&D sector, and the rising adoption of RA drugs, the region offers profitable positions for major players operating in the market

The publisher has segmented the rheumatoid arthritis market report based on drug type, distribution channel, therapy, and region:

Rheumatoid Arthritis, Therapy Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Symptomatic Treatment

Intermediate Corticosteroid Therapies

Stem Cell Therapy/ Cell Therapy

Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic Drug (DMARD)

Conventional DMARDs

Biological DMARDs

Rheumatoid Arthritis, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Rheumatoid Arthritis, Drug Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceuticals

NSAIDs

Analgesics

DMARDs

Glucocorticoids

Biopharmaceuticals

Biologics

Biosimilars

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Insights



5. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market, by Drug Type



6. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market, by Distribution Channel



7. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market, by Therapy



8. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Incorporation

Amgen Corporation

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Roxane Laboratories Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sobi Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qf9wax

Attachment