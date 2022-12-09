Extraordinary general meeting in IDEX Biometrics held on 9 December 2022

IDEX Biometrics ASA held an extraordinary general meeting on 9 December 2022. 376.8 million shares or 34% of the capital was represented at the meeting.

All resolutions were passed as proposed in the notice of the meeting.

The general meeting resolved to issue the Tranche 2 shares of the private placement disclosed on 16 November 2022. 48,745,135 new shares will be issued at NOK 1.00 per share. Following the issue of the Tranche 2 shares, the company’s share capital is NOK 174,948,987.60 divided into 1,166,326.584 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

The minutes of the meeting will be available at the company’s web site, www.idexbiometrics.com , in due course.

