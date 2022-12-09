Masterbatch Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Focus on the Use of Plastic Over Metals Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Masterbatch Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (White, Black, Additive, Color, Others), By Polymer (PP, LDPE/LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PET, Others), By Application, By End User Industry, By company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global masterbatch market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The major factors include increasing focus on the use of plastic in the automotive industry, growing use of biodegradable masterbatch, and technological advancements in the plastic industry are bolstering the growth of the market. Masterbatches are a solid or liquid mixture of polymer, pigments, and additive materials.

They are used to give shade, and color to plastic products and also, they help to enhance properties of plastic for applications in various industries such as agriculture, automotive, building & construction, and packaging industries. The other factors supporting the market's growth are, increasing demand for various household products & appliances, rise in urbanization, growing commercial and residential projects in developing economies, increase in the demand for personal vehicles, increasing awareness regarding the beneficial properties of masterbatches, rise of ecommerce, growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, and rising awareness among the consumers about attractive interiors.



Increasing Focus on the Use of Plastic Over Metals



Growing usage of plastics over metal in various industries such as automotive, packaging, construction, consumer goods, transportation are bolstering the growth of the market. In automotive industry, there is a surge in adoption of plastic materials due to its ability to reduce the weight and carbon emission in vehicles.

Also, it increases the fuel efficiency in the vehicles, which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the rising building sector in various countries is projected to fuel the growth of the market. This is due to the improvements in transport and mobility systems, electricity mega projects, and innovation in social infrastructure. For instance, as per the Business Monitor International (BMI), IN 2018, European construction witnessed a growth of 2.4%, on account of an increased trust in the industry, increased demand and strengthened exports, and improved outlook for commodity prices.



Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Masterbatches to Foster the Market Growth



Over the past few years, the use of biodegradable masterbatch is rising in various daily consumer good applications, particularly in food and beverage industry. This is due to the various challenges faced by the conventional plastic such as they take several hundred years to degrade. The growing demand for biodegradable masterbatch in packaging industry is also providing various opportunities to the new players in the market. The Biodegradable masterbatch has various benefits such as they are cost-effective, helps to minimize the impact of plastic waste, and it adds value to brands and products.



Increasing Adoption of Plastic Packaging in Various Sectors



The rising adoption plastic packaging in various sectors such as medical, home & personal care, and food & beverages are fueling the growth of the market. In food & beverages, the use of packaging helps to enhance food quality, and helps to increase the shelf life. In addition, pharmaceutical industry is another major sector, where plastic packaging is widely used. The pharmaceutical industry hugely relies on packaging and labelling due to its properties such as moisture barrier, low water absorption, heat and flame resistance, high stability, and others. Thus, in turn, augmenting the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, according to the EPA estimation, roughly 14.5 million tons of plastic containers and packaging were generated.



Masterbatch Market, By Type:

White

Black

Additive

Color

Others

Masterbatch Market, By Polymer:

PP

LDPE/LLDPE

HDPE

PVC

PET

Others

Masterbatch Market, By Application:

Film Extrusion

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Rotomolding

Others

Masterbatch Market, By End User Industry:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Textile

Others

Masterbatch Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

Clariant AG

Avient Corporation

Ampacet Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Penn Color, Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Hubron (International) Limited

Tosaf Compounds Ltd.

A. Schulman, Inc.

Global Colors Group

Ingenia Polymers Corporation

RTP Company, Inc

