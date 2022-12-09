Global SSL VPN Market Report 2022: Demand for Secure Remote Access Across Industries Fuels Growth

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SSL VPN Market, By Mode of Remote Acces, By Component, By Enterprise Size & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global SSL VPN Market size valued at USD 5.10 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 10.52 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period (2022-2028).



Network communications are encrypted using the security technology known as a secure socket layer virtual private network (SSL VPN). Through an authenticated system, it offers secure site-to-site connectivity as well as remote access to restricted network resources.

Generally speaking, SSL VPN comes in two flavors: SSL Portal VPN and SSL Tunnel VPN. Typically, a standard browser is used to create a secure connection between the corporate network and the public internet. SSL VPN eliminates the possibility of threats from unusual activity by preventing unauthorized parties from accessing the network and data associated with it. In turn, this helps businesses improve their security operations, maximize their workforce, and ensure that information technology (IT) data protection policies are implemented immediately.



Drivers



Growing demand for secure remote access from business owners, employees, and customers will contribute to the global SSL VPN market's overall growth. In addition, the growing BYOD (bring your own device) trend and increase in online crimes fuel the demand for SSL VPN over the forecast period. Additionally, the rising demand for security portals and growing awareness of data security will help this market experience profitable growth opportunities in the years to come. Future growth of the global SSL VPN market will also benefit from the increasing use of cloud-based security.



Restraint



Applications or other network services that are not web based require additional configuration, which increases complexity, as SSL VPN is primarily a web based VPN. If the remote host needs to be constantly connected to the local host, SSL VPN won't function because it lacks the ability to be constantly connected. This might restraint market growth.



Market Trends



In the coming years, market growth is probably going to be aided by SSL VPN's expanding use in the healthcare industry. A significant end-user of the VPN network is the healthcare industry because users like doctors, field workers, and medical staff need wireless network access to private medical records or medical histories and other healthcare applications.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

