Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Approvals in North America to Set the Stage for Swift Growth

The oncology biosimilars market stood at US$ 3520.9 Mn in 2021 and projected to exhibit a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

However, 2017 turned out to be the pivotal year in oncology biosimilars as Amgen's Mvasi (bevacizumab-awwb) and Mylan's Ogivri (trastuzumab-dkst), biosimilars to Genentech's Avastin and Herceptin respectively received approval in United States. Mvasi is approved for the treatment of lung, colorectal, kidney, brain and cervical cancers; whereas Orivri is approved for treating breast or metastatic stomach cancer (gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma) whose tumors overexpress the HER2 gene (HER2+).

Moreover, organized regulatory bodies to monitor oncology biosimilar approvals are further driving the market in Europe. North America is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to recent approvals of major breakthrough biosimilars, patent expirations and robust pipeline candidates anticipated to enter the market during the forecast period.



Robust Pipeline of Monoclonal Antibodies to Drive the Market Growth



In 2021, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF) lead the market by drug class segment; however, monoclonal antibodies class will continue to rise post approval showcasing excellent growth during the forecast period. Currently, approximately 30 percent of all the biosimilars in the pipeline that await FDA approval are monoclonal antibodies. This highlights the potential of monoclonal antibodies in treatment of chronic diseases in terms of efficacy and improved patient access and affordability especially for a disease like cancer. Currently there are only three biosimilar monoclonal antibodies approved for treating cancer. However, experts predict that the number will surge in the near future driven by continuous efforts for reducing healthcare costs, strong pipeline and biologics that are on the verge of losing their patent exclusivity globally by 2020.



Constant Rise of Cancer Prevalence to Showcase Double Digit CAGR for Oncology Biosimilars during the Forecast Period



Cancer accounts for one in six deaths globally, claiming more lives than AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined. According to International Agency of Research on Cancer (IARC), there were 14.8 million new cases of cancer and 8.8 million cancer deaths in 2015, worldwide. This number projected to grow to 21.7 million new cases and 13 million deaths due to cancer by 2030 owing to growing geriatric population. Breast cancer is anticipated to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period, as it is the most common type of cancer in women, globally.

Approximately, 1 in 8 women are at a risk of developing breast cancer in United States. In 2018, over 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the United States. China has also observed surge in the breast cancer incidence rate in last decade.



Increasing Approvals in North America to set the stage for swift growth during the forecast period



In 2021, Europe occupied largest share of the global market share for oncology biosimilars. The key factors responsible for the Europe market growth are availability of more oncology biosimilars in the region, organized approval and regulatory scenarios and high cancer prevalence.

However, North America projected to surge at highest growth rate owing to approvals of biosimilars for treatment of wide range of cancers. Moreover, more than 12 products await FDA approval for market entry in North America, which would set a stage of rapidgrowth of the region. Rising prevalence of cancer, enhanced funding by the pharmaceutical companies in the R&D segment, rising awareness towards biosimilars and curbing healthcare cost would result in market growth.



Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Monoclonal Antibodies

Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

Pipeline Analysis

Phase III Drug Analysis

Rituximab Biosimilar

Trastuzumab Biosimilar

Filgrastim Biosimilar

Bevacizumab Biosimilar

Tabular Representation of Phase I and Phase II Drugs

Disease Condition

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Blood Cancer

Neutropenia

Others (Brain Cancer, Stomach Cancer, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Oncology Biosimilars Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Oncology Biosimilars Market: By Drug Class, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Oncology Biosimilars Market: By Disease Condition, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Oncology Biosimilars Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Oncology Biosimilars Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.

Celltrion Inc.

Biocon

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

BIOCAD.

