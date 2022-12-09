New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Cytometry Market Distribution by Type of Cytometer, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371552/?utm_source=GNW

Q1. What are the limitations of conventional cell cytometers?

The key concerns related to traditional cell cytometers include long turnover rates and poor visualization of analysis output. In addition, the conventional systems are incapable of handling large sample size and lack data processing software.



Q2. What are the different types of novel cell cytometers? What are the key advantages offered by novel cell cytometers?

In order to overcome the challenges of conventional cell cytometers, several medical device companies have developed technologically advanced variants of cell cytometers, including flow cytometers, facs flow cytometers, image cytometers, and time lapse cytometers. These novel devices offer various advantages; for instance, the high throughput flow cytometers have the ability to rapidly analyze large libraries of cells at once and allow the measurement of various characteristics of a sample. On the other hand, image cytometers are designed to visualize the cells and analyze multiple parameters of the sample using various proprietary features, such as spectral absorbance, multiple fluorescence channels, brightfield microscopy and luminescence at a greater speed.



Q3. What is the current market landscape of global high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers market?

Presently, more than 180 high throughput flow / image cytometers that offer improved turnaround time and ease of operability are available in the market to streamline analytical workflows. It is worth highlighting that several novel cell cytometer developers have entered into strategic alliances in order to enhance their existing product capabilities and consolidate their presence in this domain. Additionally, close to 80% of the global events in this industry have been organized, since 2020. Several patents related to high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continuous innovation in this domain.



Q4. What are the key value drivers in the global cell cytometry market, focusing on high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers?

In the recent years, the global cell cytometry market has witnessed an increase in the demand for advanced cell analyzers that are capable of not only counting / sorting the cells but also offer assessment of cell functions / characteristics in addition to the identification of potential biomarkers. Additionally, the adoption of high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers in novel research application areas, including proteomics, cytogenomics and oncology research, has further contributed to the growth of this market.



Q5. What is the current / future market size of global cell cytometry market, focusing on high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers? Which segments of this market are anticipated to capture the major share?

The global cell cytometry market, focusing on high through flow cytometers and image cytometers, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% in the coming years. Currently, in terms of type of cytometer, the market is captured by high throughput cell cytometers. However, this trend is expected to change in the foreseen future as the demand for image cytometers is anticipated to increase in the next 8 years. Specifically, in terms of geography, the market in North America is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace in the long term.



Q6. Who are the key players engaged in the global cell cytometry market, focusing on high through flow cytometers and image cytometers?

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Agilent, Beckton Dickinson, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Bio-Rad, Chemometec, Milkotronic, Nexcelom Bioscience, Sartorius, Sony Biotechnology, ThermoFisher Scientific and Union Biometrica.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Global Cell Cytometry Market, Focus on High Throughput Flow Cytometers and Image Cytometers by Type of Cytometer (High Throughput Flow Cytometers and Image Cytometers), Company Size (Very Small, Small, Mid-sized, Large and Very Large), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035” report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and future potential of high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers, over the next decade. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies. In addition to other elements, the report includes:



A general overview of cell cytometry, featuring information on the different types of cytometry, namely high throughput flow cytometry and image cytometry, along with details on their advantages and limitations. Further, the chapter presents an array of Google trends analysis, highlighting the emerging focus areas, key historical trends, and geographical activity, offering insights on how this field has evolved over the last five years.

A detailed assessment of the market landscape of high throughput flow cytometers based on several relevant parameters, such as type of high throughput flow cytometer, throughput rate (wells per minute), detection rate, type of plate format, number of color channels, number of laser channels, number of detection channels, product dimensions (W×D×H), sample volume (in µl), type of detection mechanism(s), and application(s). In addition, the chapter includes analysis of high throughput flow cytometer developers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products offered).

An insightful product competitiveness analysis of high throughput flow cytometers, based on developer power (based on the experience of the developer in this industry), and product competitiveness (in terms of type of high throughput flow cytometer, throughput rate, detection rate, type of plate format, number of color channels, number of laser channels, number of detection channels, product dimensions, sample volume (in µl), type of detection mechanism(s) and application(s)).

A detailed assessment of the market landscape of image cytometers based on several relevant parameters, such as type of image cytometer, processing time, type of plate format, output format, sample volume, product dimensions (W×D×H) and application(s). In addition, the chapter includes analysis of image cytometer developers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products being offered).

An insightful product competitiveness analysis of image cytometers, based on developer power (based on the experience of the developer in this industry), and product competitiveness (in terms of type of image cytometer, processing time, output format, average sample volume and application(s)).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) engaged in the development / commercialization of cell cytometers (high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An insightful analysis of the partnerships that have been inked within the global cell cytometry industry since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership (acquisitions, asset acquisitions, commercialization agreements, commercialization and distribution agreements, distribution agreements, product development agreements storage and distribution agreements and others), most active players (in terms of number of deals inked) and regional distribution of partnership activity.

An analysis of various recent developments / trends related to global cell cytometry domain, offering insights on the funding activity in this domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding, amount invested (USD Million), most active players (in terms of number of instances and amount raised), and most active investors (in terms of number of instances). In addition, it provides information on the analysis of the global events attended by the participants, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, most active organizers (in terms of number of events) and most active organizations (in terms of number of participants).

An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for cell cytometry, since 2020, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, annual number of granted patents and patent applications, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed) and patent characteristics. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for cell cytometry, over the coming 13 years. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of cytometer (high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers), company size (very small, small, mid-sized, large, and very large) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the anticipated industry’s growth. The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Which are the popular types of cytometers available in the market?

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the investment trends in the global cell cytometry industry?

Who are the key investors that are actively engaged in supporting the development and commercialization of cell cytometers?

What are the key agenda items being discussed in various global events / conferences that are related to cell cytometry?

How has the patent landscape evolved in this industry?

What will be the total market value of the global cell cytometry market in 2035?

Which key geographical region of the global cell cytometry market is expected to witness the highest growth?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the global cell cytometry market and its likely evolution in the short-mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a brief overview of cell cytometry and its types, named high throughput flow cytometry and image cytometry, along with details on their advantages and limitations. Further, the chapter presents an array of Google trends analysis, highlighting the emerging focus areas, key historical trends, and geographical activity, offering insights on how this field has evolved over the last five years.



Chapter 4 presents an overview of the current market landscape of high throughput flow cytometers, featuring a detailed analysis of these systems based on several parameters, such as type of high throughput flow cytometer, throughput rate (wells per minute), detection rate, type of plate format, number of color channels, number of laser channels, number of detection channels, product dimensions (W×D×H), sample volume (in µl), type of detection mechanism(s), and application(s). In addition, the chapter includes analysis of high throughput flow cytometer developers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products offered).



Chapter 5 is an insightful product competitiveness analysis of high throughput flow cytometers, provided by developers which are based in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The products considered in this analysis were scored on several relevant parameters, such as developer power (in terms of number of years of experience of a company), and product competitiveness (in terms of type of high throughput flow cytometer, throughput rate, detection rate, type of plate format, number of color channels, number of laser channels, number of detection channels, product dimensions, sample volume (in µl), type of detection mechanism(s) and application(s)).



Chapter 6 presents an overview of the current market landscape of image cytometers, featuring a detailed analysis of these systems based on several parameters, such as type of image cytometer, processing time, type of plate format, output format, sample volume, product dimensions (W×D×H) and application(s). In addition, the chapter includes analysis of image cytometer developers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products being offered).



Chapter 7 is an insightful product competitiveness analysis of image cytometers, provided by developers which are based in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The products considered in this analysis were scored on several relevant parameters, such as developer power (in terms of number of years of experience of a company), and product competitiveness (type of image cytometer, processing time, output format, average sample volume and application(s)).



Chapter 8 provides detailed profiles of key players engaged in the development of high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 features an insightful analysis of the partnerships that have been inked within the global cell cytometry industry since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership (acquisitions, asset acquisitions, commercialization agreements, commercialization and distribution agreements, distribution agreements, product development agreements storage and distribution agreements and others), most active players (in terms of number of deals inked) and regional distribution of partnership activity.



Chapter 10 features an in-depth analysis various recent developments / trends related to global cell cytometry domain, offering insights on the funding activity in this domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding, amount invested (USD Million), most active players (in terms of number of instances and amount raised), most active investors (in terms of number of instances), and geographical regions. In addition, it provides information on the analysis of the global events attended by the participants, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, most active organizers (in terms of number of events) geographical regions and most active organizations (in terms of number of participants).



Chapter 11 provides an insightful analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for cell cytometry, since 2020, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed) and patent characteristics. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



Chapter 12 provides an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the cell cytometry market, till the year 2035. In addition, we estimated the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across the type of cytometer (high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers), company size (very small, small, mid-sized, large, and very large) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).



Chapter 13 is a summary of the overall report, presenting insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the cell cytometry market.



Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions that were held key stakeholders in the industry.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

