Global Smart Fitness Market to Reach $95.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Fitness Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032905/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartwatches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$49.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wristbands segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Smart Fitness market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Bike Computers Segment to Record 9.6% CAGR



In the global Bike Computers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 142 Featured) -

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Jawbone

LG Electronics

MAD Apparel, Inc.

Nike Inc.

OMsignal

Pebble Inc.

Polar Electro, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shanda Group

Sony Corporation

Sony Mobile Communications Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032905/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Fitness - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Fitness by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartwatches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartwatches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wristbands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Wristbands by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bike

Computers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Bike Computers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Head-wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Head-wear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hand-wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hand-wear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bike

Mount by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Bike Mount by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Smart Fitness Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike Computers

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike Computers

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear,

Hand-wear, Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear,

Hand-wear, Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear,

Hand-wear, Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032905/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________