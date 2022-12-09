Global Smart Fitness Market to Reach $95.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Fitness Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032905/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartwatches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$49.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wristbands segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Smart Fitness market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
Bike Computers Segment to Record 9.6% CAGR
In the global Bike Computers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 142 Featured) -
Apple Inc.
Fitbit Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
Jawbone
LG Electronics
MAD Apparel, Inc.
Nike Inc.
OMsignal
Pebble Inc.
Polar Electro, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Shanda Group
Sony Corporation
Sony Mobile Communications Inc.
Under Armour, Inc.
Xiaomi Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart Fitness - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Smart Fitness Market to Reach $95.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Fitness estimated at US$41. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.
