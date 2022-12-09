Global Robot End-Effectors Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robot End-Effectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032791/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Grippers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.4% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Welding Guns segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $655.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.8% CAGR



The Robot End-Effectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$655.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.



Suction Cups Segment to Record 17% CAGR



In the global Suction Cups segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$300 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$888.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Applied Robotics

ATI Industrial Automation

Bastian Solutions

Destaco

EMI

Festo

FIPA

Grabit

IAI

IPR

Piab AB

RAD

Robotiq

Schmalz

Schunk

SMC

Soft Robotics

Zimmer





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Robot End-Effectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

End-Effectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tool

Changers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Tool Changers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dispensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Dispensing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Processing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Handling by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Assembly by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Assembly by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Welding by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Robot End-Effectors Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grippers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Grippers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Guns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Welding Guns by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Suction Cups by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Suction Cups by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clamps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 7-Year Perspective for Clamps by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 7-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal & Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 7-Year Perspective for Metal & Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Engineering & Optics by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World 7-Year Perspective for Precision Engineering &

Optics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 7-Year Perspective for Plastic, Rubber, &

Chemical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Industries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups,

Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,

Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing, Other

Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly

and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision

Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other

Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction

Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,

Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,

Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly

and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision

Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other

Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction

Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,

Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,

Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly

and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision

Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other

Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction

Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,

Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,

Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly

and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision

Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other

Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction

Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,

Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,

Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly

and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision

Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other

Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 72: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction

Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,

Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,

Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly

and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision

Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other

Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 78: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction

Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,

Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,

Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly

and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision

Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other

Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 84: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction

Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,

Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,

Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly

and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision

Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other

Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 90: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups,

Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers, Welding

Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing, Other

Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly

and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision

Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other

Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,

Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot

End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and

Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,

Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot

End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,

Assembly and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision

Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot

End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,

Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and

Other Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,

Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot

End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and

Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,

Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot

End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,

Assembly and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot

End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,

Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and

Other Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 108: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,

Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot

End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and

Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,

Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot

End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,

Assembly and Welding for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,

Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot

End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,

Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and

Other Industries for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

