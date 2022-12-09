The biomass gasification market is estimated to grow from USD 29 million in 2022 to USD 45 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9%

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biomass Gasification Market by Source, Gasifier Technology, Application - Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372348/?utm_source=GNW

The biomass gasification market, by gasifier technology, is bifurcated into fixed-bed gasifier, fluidized-bed gasifier, entrained-flow gasifier and others.Others segments include plasma gasifier and indirectly heated gasifier.



The fluidized-bed segment is expected to dominate in terms of CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the increasing number of projects of power generation.



Forest waste source segment to be fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The biomass gasification market, by source, is agricultural waste, forest waste, municipal waste and animal waste.The agricultural segment is expected to be the second-largest segment.



As agricultural waste is an excellent source of energy which can be converted into fuel, chemicals and power, hence it has seen growth during the forecast period.



Power generation, by application, expected to be largest market from 2022 to 2027

The biomass gasification market, by application, is bifurcated into power generation, transportation fuel, chemicals, hydrogen generation, ethanol and biochar.The power generation segment is expected to be the largest market followed by the transportation fuel during the forecast period.



This dominance is because need for electrification in rural areas of Asia Pacific, Africa and South America.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%



By Region: Asia Pacific – 35%, North America – 10%, Africa – 15%, Europe – 25%, Middle East- 5%, South America – 10%.



Note: Other designations include sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.



The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue as of 2017. Tier 1: USD 1 billion and above, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3:

The Biomass gasification market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the biomass gasification market are Valmet (Finland), EQTEC (Ireland), thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Enerkem (Canada), and Ankur Scientific Technology (India).



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the biomass gasification market, by gasifier technology, source, application, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the biomass gasification market.



