Global Restorative Dentistry Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2027

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Restorative Materials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Implants segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
The Restorative Dentistry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Prosthetics Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR
In the global Prosthetics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
3M
Coltene Group
Danaher Corporation
Dentsply Sirona
GC India Dental
Henry Schein, Inc.
Institut Straumann AG
Ivoclar Vivadent AG
Kerr Corporation
Keystone Dental Inc.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Septodont Holding
Ultradent Products Inc.
VOCO GmbH
Zhermack SpA
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Restorative Dentistry - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Restorative Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Implants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Implants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Restorative Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prosthetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Prosthetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Prosthetics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Dental Hospitals & Clinics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Labs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Dental Labs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Labs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research & Teaching Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Research & Teaching
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Research & Teaching
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Restorative Dentistry Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Restorative Dentistry Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Restorative Dentistry Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Restorative Dentistry Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Restorative Dentistry Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Restorative Dentistry Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Restorative Dentistry Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research &
Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative
Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Restorative
Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants,
Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Restorative
Dentistry by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals &
Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Restorative
Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs
and Research & Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Restorative
Dentistry by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Restorative Dentistry Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Restorative Dentistry by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Restorative
Dentistry by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Restorative
Dentistry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative
Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Restorative
Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants,
Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Restorative
Dentistry by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals &
Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Restorative
Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs
and Research & Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Restorative
Dentistry by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Restorative Dentistry Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics
and Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Restorative
Dentistry by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry
by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and
Research & Teaching Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Restorative
Dentistry by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs and Research & Teaching
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Restorative Dentistry Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by Product Type - Restorative Materials,
Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Product Type - Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and
Restorative Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics and Restorative
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restorative Dentistry by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Labs and Research & Teaching Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032775/?utm_source=GNW
Global Restorative Dentistry Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Restorative Dentistry estimated at US$16. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.
