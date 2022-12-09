The Latin American flow cytometry market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 379 million by 2027 from USD 269 million in 2022

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin American Flow Cytometry Market by Technology, End User - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372347/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of flow cytometry products such as instruments and consumables, is a major factor that is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The reagents and consumables subsegment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Latin American Flow Cytometry market, by product & service, during the forecast period

In 2021, the reagents and consumables subsegment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as continuous demand for flow cytometry reagents for diagnostic applications and growing research activities that use flow cytometry techniques are expected to favor the growth of this market.



Mexico: The fastest-growing country in the Latin American Flow cytometry market

The Mexican market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable trade agreements to support the availability of flow cytometry products in the country and the growth of the pharmaceutical industry are expected to support market growth in the country.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 50% and Demand Side 50%

• By Designation: C-level (Managers) - 45%, D-level (CXOs, Directors)- 30%, and Others (Executives) - 25%

• By Region- Latin America: Brazil -20%, Mexico -20%, Argentina -20%, Colombia -20%, Chile- 15%, Rest of Latin America- 5%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Sony Group Corporation (Japan)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany)

• Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US)

• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

• Luminex Corporation (US)

• bioMérieux S.A. (France)

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Union Biometrica, Inc. (US)

• Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)

• Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (US)

• Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK)

• BioLegend, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the Latin American Flow Cytometry Market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as product & service, technology, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Latin American Flow Cytometry Market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities

