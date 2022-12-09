Data Center Virtualization Market Analysis Report 2022: A $23.14 Billion Market by 2030 - Lucrative Opportunities in Data Center Technology Spending and Adoption of Private Clouds

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Virtualization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Service), by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by End Use Industry, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center virtualization market size is expected to reach USD 23.14 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2030

The necessity for centralized and unified management of data centers and the growing need to lower operating costs for businesses and increase business agility are major drivers of the market.

It is anticipated that factors including the growing demand to reduce data center complexity, rising spending on data center technology, growing demand for improved network security, and adoption of optimization services will also contribute to the market growth.



Furthermore, COVID-19 has increased the penetration of digital transformation. Increasing adoption of digital transactions, smart devices, and IoT, rising automation scope in manufacturing industries via industry 4.0 technologies, and potential for huge data generation by the sectors such as BFSI, education, healthcare, IT & telecom, and media & entertainment will boost the growth of data centers, thereby driving the market for data center virtualization.



Data Center Virtualization Market Report Highlights

By component, the software segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Surged use of virtualization software owing to its benefits such as better disaster recovery solutions, reduced hardware costs, enhanced performance, increased IT agility, and quick availability of resources is contributing to the market growth

The service segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 16.8% during the forecast period as these services provide organizations with an understanding of the transformation roadmap

In terms of organization size, the large enterprise segment dominated the market and captured a revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021. Early and rapid adoption of data center virtualization software and services by large enterprises to handle large volumes of data is propelling segment growth. The small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 16.5% during the forecast period

In terms of the end-use industry, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the estimated timeframe. The rapidly growing IT and telecom industry across the globe is creating more demand for virtual data centers

North America held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The presence of various leading market players in the region is a major factor contributing to the market growth

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate of 17.3% during the forecast period owing to the growth of end-use industries and a rise in investments in cloud technologies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Need to improve business agility and reduce enterprise operational costs

Demand for unified and centralized management of data centers

Market restraint/challenge analysis

Limitations associated with the data center virtualization

Market opportunity analysis

Surged spending on data center technology and increased adoption of private cloud

Competitive Landscape

Vmware, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Radiant Communications Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hcl Technologies Limited

Ibm

Microsoft Corporation

AT&T

Fujitsu

