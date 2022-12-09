Micro Mobile Data Center (Up to 20 RU, 20-40 RU, 40-60 RU) Market Analysis Report 2022: A $20+ Billion Market by 2030 - Cost Efficient and Low Power DCs Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Mobile Data Center Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Up to 20 RU, 20-40 RU, 40-60 RU), by Industry Vertical (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro mobile data center market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.44 billion by 2030

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for micro mobile data centers is poised to grow on an account of several factors such as increasing cloud service applications in several industries and increasing emphasis on cost efficiency and low power consumption.



Micro mobile data centers are gaining popularity owing to their several benefits compared to conventional data centers. Some of the prominent benefits of micro mobile data centers are low latency, increased resilience, standardization, scalability, improved data security, faster deployment times, and reduced costs. The emergence of 5G technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the adoption of these technologies by different sectors such as IT, defense, and BFSI are expected to fuel market growth in the future.



Organizations and corporations have been increasingly adopting cloud-based services and cloud computing services in recent years. The rising demand for cloud services is one of the primary factors impacting the market growth. In addition, micro mobile data centers are highly portable and energy-efficient, making them better and more efficient than regular data centers.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market growth. This is due to the increased demand for digital platforms, cloud services, and edge computing in various industries.



Micro Mobile Data Center Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the up to 20 RU segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for lesser rack units (RU) data centers in the defense and IT and telecom sectors. In addition, the benefits of up to 20 RU data centers such as high-range and greater capacities that can accommodate larger facilities will further accelerate the market growth in the future

Based on industry vertical, the government and defense segment dominated the market with a share of over 25.0% in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Micro mobile data centers are very small in size compared to big data centers and are easy to move. Thus, they find significant application in the defense sector

North America captured the largest market share of over 40.0% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the early installation of micro mobile data centers in the region and massive investments in technological advancements. Europe is one of the major markets for micro mobile data centers. Industries such as IT and telecom, healthcare, oil and gas, and defense are increasingly incorporating micro mobile data centers in their operations

Market players are introducing innovative solutions in various regions to gain a large customer base. For instance, in June 2022, Schneider Electric introduced an all-in-one modular data center solution for European clients. The firm's 'all-in-one' data centers merge all cooling, power, and IT devices into a single, pre-configured solution, providing value for venture and IT organizations

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increased cloud service application in several industries

Increasing emphasis on cost efficiency and low power consumption

Market challenge analysis

Increasing concerns of cyber-attacks

Market opportunity analysis

Increasing travel laws and regulations by the government

Micro Mobile Data Center Market- Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Micro Mobile Data Center Market - PESTEL Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on the Micro Mobile Data Center Market

Competitive Landscape

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

Eaton

IBM

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co.

Panduit Corp.

Zella Dc

