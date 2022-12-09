With a Massive CAGR of 25%, Human Microbiome Market Size to surpass US$ 442.37 billion by 2030

Pune, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Human Microbiome Market by Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Symbiotics, Medical Food, Drugs, and Others), by Disease (Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, C. difficile Infection, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Central Nervous System Disorders, and Others), by Application (Therapeutics and Diagnostics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the human microbiome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2021 to reach US$ 442.37 billion by 2030. Owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle illnesses and infections caused by microbial dysbiosis worldwide are the prime factors driving the market.

Market Drivers

One of the main reasons driving the market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle illnesses and infections caused by microbial dysbiosis worldwide. Additionally, the ageing population, which is more vulnerable to these diseases, is driving market expansion. The market's expansion can also be attributable to the increased focus on creating medicines for the human microbiome that are more effective. In order to effectively treat a variety of gastrointestinal disorders, the human gut microbiota is being cultivated in precise combinations. In keeping with this, the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is also boosting market expansion. In order to evaluate the severity of the illnesses and create the necessary treatments and vaccinations, researchers are deeply examining the lung microbiomes.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global human microbiome market has been segmented into:

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

The therapeutics segment dominated the market during forecast period and will continue to dominate through the forecasted period. In the treatment of COVID-19, IBD, C. difficile infections, Crohn's disease, and diabetes, microbiome therapies have a wide range of uses. The rise is anticipated to be accelerated by increased research efforts being made by research institutions to identify further medicinal uses for the human microbiome. For instance, the University of Zurich examined the microbiome in COVID-19 patients in 2020 for potential future therapeutic and preventive measures (MICRO-COV). Positive findings from these research investigations will widen the segment under study's options for expansion. Human gastrointestinal microbiome research can contribute significantly to clinical and therapeutic development if it moves toward mechanistic studies, according to an article in the Frontiers in Microbiology Journal titled "Key Technologies for Progressing Discovery of Microbiome-Based Medicines" that was published in June 2021. Additionally, it was suggested that establishing causal relationships between the microbiome and disease is necessary for the development of more effective and targeted treatments. Future development will depend on strong collaborations between cutting-edge sequencing techniques, computational analyses, and experimental assays. The market expands as a result of these research.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global human microbiome market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders and diseases linked to a sedentary lifestyle in these areas, North America presently controls the majority of the global market for the human microbiome. The extremely profitable growth can also be ascribed to a solid medication pipeline. For instance, in 2019, the phase-III of clinical trials for Seres Therapeutics' stool-derived therapy for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection was successful. To take advantage of the communities of microorganisms that live inside human bodies, Stanford ChEM-H and the Department of Bioengineering together created the Stanford Microbiome Therapies Initiative (MITI) in August 2019. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) support the microbiome initiative, with 21 out of 27 NIH institutes supporting and funding this field through extramural projects, according to an article in BioMed Central Journal, 2019. Additionally, the Canadian government committed an expenditure of USD 18 million in microbiome research in 2019. With the help of this investment, seven research teams from all around the nation may be able to better understand how the microbiome affects conditions including diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease in children, foetal malnutrition, and childhood asthma. As a result, the human microbiome market in North America has become one of the leading markets and is expanding at a healthy rate because to these research activities and increased government support.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players in the global human microbiome market include:

OBiome

Enterome Biosciences SA

4D Pharma

Metabiomics Corp. (BioSpherex LLC)

Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

Osel, Inc.

Rebiotix, Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

