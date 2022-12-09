The global 5G Services market size is expected to grow from USD 107.0 billion in 2022 to USD 331.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.3%

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Services Market by End User, Enterprise, Application, Communication Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05567581/?utm_source=GNW

Other factors such as high number of applications being developed requiring low latency in connection have resulted in high adoption of 5G services in developing economies.



Enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By expanding the scope of wireless technologies and making devices more autonomous, 5G will be more inclusive, progressive, proven, and powerful than any previous generation of communications technology.There are a number of industries with particularly intense dynamics and business opportunities around 5G, such as telecommunications, media and entertainment, manufacturing, transportation, and public services.



Each of these sectors has specific business issues linked to 5G and and therefore enterprise segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

5G services will prove to be highly efficient in the healthcare sector by enabling remote patient monitoring, connected ambulance services, hd virtual consultations, video-enabled prescription management etc. The lower latency 5G will enable data and video to be sent in real-time to the hospital/clinicians in emergency situations and this will have significant impact on the healthcare sector and people’s lives.



Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the 5G services market

The countries in APAC have high investments done by the governments in 5G services.The high population of the countries in the region have also resulted in higher number of subscribers for 5G, thereby resulting in a higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for 5G service providers.



Countries such as China, South Korea, Australia and Japan have high technological growth. The presence of developed technological infrastructure is also one of the key reasons for the adoption of 5G services across all industry verticals.

The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 21%, and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%



This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the 5G services market. Key and innovative vendors in 5G services market are AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), SK Telecom (South Korea), Verizon (US), BT Group (UK), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), T-Mobile (US), China Telecom (China), Orange S.A (France), Vodafone (UK), China Unicom (China), Telstra (Australia), Telefonica (Spain), KT (South Korea), Rogers (Canada), Bell Canada(Canada), Etisalat( UAE), STC (KSA), LG U+( South Korea), NTT Docomo (Japan), KDDI (Japan), Telus (Canada), Swisscom (Switzerland), DISH (US), Reliance Jio(India), Rakuten (Japan), MTN ( South Africa), Airtel (India),and Telenor Group (Norway).



Research coverage

The market study covers the 5G services market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on communication type, end users, enterprises and applications, with regions covered.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 5G services market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

