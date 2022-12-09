New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radio Modem Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032720/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the period 2020-2027. Short, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$218.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Long segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR
The Radio Modem market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Adeunis RF
Arada Systems Inc.
Atim Radiocommunications
Autotalks Ltd.
B&B Electronics MFG
Campbell Scientific Inc.
Cohda Wireless
Commsignia Ltd.
Encom Wireless Data Solutions
Harris Corporation
Intuicom Inc.
Kapsch Trafficcom AG
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Pro4 Wireless
Q-Free ASA
Satel OY
Savari Inc.
Schneider Electric Se
Simrex Corporation
Wood & Douglas Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Radio Modem - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Radio Modem Market to Reach $309.5 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radio Modem estimated at US$165 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$309. 5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.
