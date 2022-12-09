Global Radio Modem Market to Reach $309.5 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radio Modem Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032720/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the period 2020-2027. Short, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$218.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Long segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR



The Radio Modem market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Adeunis RF

Arada Systems Inc.

Atim Radiocommunications

Autotalks Ltd.

B&B Electronics MFG

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Cohda Wireless

Commsignia Ltd.

Encom Wireless Data Solutions

Harris Corporation

Intuicom Inc.

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Pro4 Wireless

Q-Free ASA

Satel OY

Savari Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Simrex Corporation

Wood & Douglas Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032720/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Radio Modem - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radio

Modem by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Radio Modem by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Short

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Short by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Short by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Long by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Long by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Traffic Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Traffic Management Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Traffic Management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronic Fee Collection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electronic Fee Collection

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Fee

Collection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency management Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Emergency management

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Emergency management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Radio Modem Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle-to-Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Vehicle-to-Vehicle by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle-to-Vehicle by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Radio Modem Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radio

Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short and Long

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radio

Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Radio Modem Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Radio Modem Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Radio Modem Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Radio Modem by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Radio Modem Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Radio Modem Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Radio Modem by

Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management

Systems, Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle,

Emergency management Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Radio Modem Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radio

Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating Range -

Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short and Long

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radio

Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem

by Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Short and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Radio Modem by Application -

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radio Modem by

Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management

Systems, Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle,

Emergency management Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Radio Modem Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radio Modem by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Radio Modem by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure,

Traffic Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Radio Modem by

Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management

Systems, Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle,

Emergency management Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Radio Modem Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency management Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Radio Modem by

Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management

Systems, Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle,

Emergency management Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic Management Systems,

Electronic Fee Collection, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Emergency

management Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Radio Modem Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Operating Range - Short and Long - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Radio Modem by Operating

Range - Short and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Radio Modem by

Operating Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

and Long for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio Modem by Application - Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Traffic

Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032720/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________