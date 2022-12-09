The global SOI market size is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.0%

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicon on Insulator Market by Wafer Size, Wafer Type, Technology, Product, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04837048/?utm_source=GNW





Silicon-on-insulator (SOI) is a fabrication technique for manufacturing SOI wafers, where semiconductor silicon is layered on top of an insulator, silicon dioxide.This technology uses silicon-insulator-silicon substrates in place of conventional silicon substrates to manufacture semiconductor wafers.



Since the top semiconductor layer can be very thin, it becomes possible to implement doped diffusion regions that extend to the insulator underneath. SOI technology improves the performance of semiconductor devices owing to high processing speed, reduced junction capacitance, and low power consumption, ensuring minimal current leakage and high compatibility with conventional silicon processing.



RF FEM: The largest product segment of the SOI market.

In 2021, the RF FEM products segment held the largest share of the SOI market.The growth of the RF FEM products segment can be attributed to the rising demand for front-end modules in 5G technology and consumer electronic devices.



A GSM Association report (The Mobile Economy) stated that 5G connection adoption had reached 8% of the total mobile connections in 2021. It is expected to reach ~25% by 2025, indicating strong growth potential.



Smart cut technology: The largest segment of the SOI market, by technology“

In 2021, the smart cut technology segment held the largest share of the SOI market. The segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. the rising demand for smart cut technology in manufacturing SOI wafers of/less than 200 mm and 300 mm is also driving the growth of this segment. Smart cut technology enables on-wafer thickness uniformity of ± 1 nm with overall distribution on all wafers. The technology is protected by more than 3,000 Soitec-owned or controlled patents.



The SOI market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Soitec (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan), GlobalWafers (Taiwan), SUMCO Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Simgui Technology (China), GlobalFoundries (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Tower Semiconductor (Israel), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and Murata Manufacturing (Japan)



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the SOI market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the SOI market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America), wafer size (200 mm, less than 200 mm, and 300 mm), wafer type (Radiofrequency (RF-SOI), fully depleted (FD-SOI), partially depleted (PD-SOI), power-SOI, and emerging-SOI), technology (Smart cut, bonding SOI, and layer transfer SOI), product (RF FEM products, MEMS devices, power products, optical communication, and image sensing), application (Consumer electronics, automotive, datacom & telecom, military, defense, aerospace, and industrial applications).



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the SOI market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



