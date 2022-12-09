Clean Motion signs distribution agreement for Italy with X-Raam Srl.

Swedish English





Clean Motion has signed a four-year-long distribution agreement with X-Raam Srl. for the Italian market. The agreement refers to EVIG, Clean Motion's new electric delivery vehicle. This means that X-Raam is responsible for sales, distribution, and aftermarket in Italy. The distributor's sales forecast for next year is 200 vehicles, but it only commits to a volume of 50 vehicles. For the entire contract period, 2023-2026, they commit to 650 vehicles.

Alberto Fiorini, General Manager at X-Raam, “Growth expectations for urban mobility in the coming years are high, especially for commercial electric vehicles for last mile deliveries. With its performance, technology, and unique design, EVIG has already found interest among our customers. It represents an important strategic investment for X-Raam, and we expect it to be very successful in the Italian market”.

"With a partner like X-Raam, we will be able to accelerate sales in Italy. We will evaluate the outcome of this distribution agreement, and it may be relevant to make similar arrangements in other countries in southern Europe to increase volumes more efficiently in these markets. The solar roof at EVIG will be an important factor in Italy, where no charging will be required in large parts of the year," says Christoffer Sveder, Commercial Director at Clean Motion.

More about X-Raam: https://www.xraam-emobility.com

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Sveder

Director Commercial Operations, Clean Motion AB

Phone: +46 70 611 26 98

Email: christoffer@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency, to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer urban-mobility charged with solar energy and therefore offers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 2000s.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North Growth Market on Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W fund commission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, phone: +46 8- 503 000 50. For further information, please visit: https://www.cleanmotion.se

