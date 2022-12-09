The Metering Pumps Market size is estimated to be USD 6.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4%

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metering Pumps Market Type, End-Use Industry, Pump drive and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04819000/?utm_source=GNW



• By Type, Diaphragm pumps segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Diaphragm pumps are estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.Diaphragm pumps provide more efficiency in operations along with better safety and precision.



Owing to increasing R&D activities and increasing demand from pharmaceutical & medical industries the demand for diaphragm pumps is estimated to increase in the forecast period.

• By End Use Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Pharmaceutical Industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for metering pumps market.The pharmaceutical industry is growing owing to rising disease prevalence, increasing patient pool, growing health awareness, technological developments, and increasing healthcare spending, with increasing production of medicines which, in turn, increases the demand for metering pumps in the industry.



Metering pumps are mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry, to provide precision pumping and dispensing solutions.

• By Pump Drive, Motor-driven accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Motor-driven pumps are the fastest growing pump drive market segment owing to the increase in the demand for motor-driven metering pumps in several end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, and water treatment.



APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the metering pumps market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for regenerated cellulose during the forecast period.Metering pump markets are estimated to register significant growth in India, China, and Japan, due to their strong demand from end-use industries such as oil & gas refineries, increasing chemical production, and growing investments in desalination plants.



Additionally, rising investment in the development of the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries will drive the growth of the market in APAC.



The leading players in the metering pumps market are IDEX Corporation (US), LEWA (Germany), Ingersoll Rand (US), Dover Corporation (US), ProMinent (Germany), Grundfos (Denmark), SEKO (Italy), and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (UK) are the key players operating in the metering pumps market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies selected by these key players to boost their positions in the metering pumps market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 15%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 21%, Directors: 23%, and Others: 56%



By Region: North America: 15%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 45%, South America: 7%, Middle- East & Africa: 6%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the metering pumps market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on Source, manufacturing process, application, type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments, and key growth strategies they adopted to improve their position metering pump market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall metering pumps market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

