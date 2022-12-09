Global Protein Sequencing Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Sequencing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032698/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the period 2020-2027. Mass Spectrometry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.9% CAGR and reach US$808.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Edman Degradation segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $319.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR
The Protein Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$225.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Agilent Technologies
Bioinformatics Solution
Charles River Laboratories
Proteome Factory
Rapid Novor
Selvita
SGS (SA)
Shimadzu Corp.
Thermo Fischer Inc.
Water Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032698/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Protein Sequencing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mass
Spectrometry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Mass Spectrometry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mass Spectrometry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edman
Degradation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Edman Degradation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Edman Degradation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biotherapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Biotherapeutics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Biotherapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Genetic Engineering by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Engineering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic Institutes & Research Centers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Academic Institutes &
Research Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic Institutes &
Research Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Protein Sequencing Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman
Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass
Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic
Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research
Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by End-Use -
Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman
Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass
Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic
Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research
Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman
Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass
Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic
Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research
Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman
Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass
Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic
Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research
Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman
Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass
Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic
Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research
Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman
Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass
Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic
Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research
Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman
Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass
Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic
Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research
Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman
Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass
Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic
Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research
Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman
Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass
Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic
Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research
Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by End-Use -
Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass
Spectrometry and Edman Degradation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Protein
Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman
Degradation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein
Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Protein Sequencing by Application -
Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Protein
Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic
Engineering and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein
Sequencing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic
Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Protein
Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers,
Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein
Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and
Edman Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Protein Sequencing
by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Protein
Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics,
Genetic Engineering and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Protein Sequencing
by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Protein
Sequencing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes &
Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032698/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Protein Sequencing Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Protein Sequencing estimated at US$1. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Sequencing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032698/?utm_source=GNW