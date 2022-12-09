Global Protein Sequencing Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Sequencing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032698/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the period 2020-2027. Mass Spectrometry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.9% CAGR and reach US$808.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Edman Degradation segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $319.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR



The Protein Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$225.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies

Bioinformatics Solution

Charles River Laboratories

Proteome Factory

Rapid Novor

Selvita

SGS (SA)

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fischer Inc.

Water Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Protein Sequencing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mass

Spectrometry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mass Spectrometry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mass Spectrometry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edman

Degradation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Edman Degradation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Edman Degradation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotherapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Biotherapeutics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Biotherapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Genetic Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Genetic Engineering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Engineering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Academic Institutes & Research Centers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Academic Institutes &

Research Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic Institutes &

Research Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Protein Sequencing Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman

Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass

Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic

Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research

Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by End-Use -

Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic

Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman

Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass

Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic

Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research

Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic

Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman

Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass

Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic

Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research

Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic

Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman

Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass

Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic

Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research

Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic

Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman

Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass

Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic

Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research

Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic

Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman

Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass

Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic

Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research

Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic

Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman

Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass

Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic

Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research

Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic

Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman

Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass

Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic

Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research

Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic

Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman

Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass

Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic

Engineering and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research

Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Protein Sequencing by End-Use -

Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Protein Sequencing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic

Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass

Spectrometry and Edman Degradation - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Protein

Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman

Degradation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Protein Sequencing by Application -

Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Protein

Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic

Engineering and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein

Sequencing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic

Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Protein

Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes & Research Centers,

Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein

Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech

Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Protein Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protein Sequencing by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and

Edman Degradation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Protein Sequencing

by Technology - Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Protein

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mass Spectrometry and Edman Degradation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protein Sequencing by Application - Biotherapeutics,

Genetic Engineering and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Protein Sequencing

by Application - Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Protein

Sequencing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protein Sequencing by End-Use - Academic Institutes &

Research Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the



