Survey of 1,500 Patient Groups on the Pharmaceutical Industry and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) - Rankings of a Company's Effectiveness at Adopting and Communicating their ESG Agendas

This analysis of patient-group opinions on ESG is based on two online surveys

Patient-group familiarity with ESG

Although the terms 'environmental, social, and governance' are far from being universally embedded in the patient experience, or in healthcare culture, recognition of the purpose and definition of ESG is growing slowly among patient groups. 55% of patient groups responding to a 2021 survey stated that they "Did not know" about pharma's ESG activities (a decrease from the 61% of respondent patient groups stating the same in the 2020 survey).

Many of these patient groups feel that pharma companies could do much more to communicate their ESG strategies to patient groups.



The importance of corporate ESG to patient groups

Only a few of the hundreds of commentaries received by the analyst from respondent patient groups describe pharma companies' ESG activities as currently relevant to patients, and more a way for the industry to attract ethical investment.

Other respondent patient groups acknowledge the potential of ESG to support companies' efforts at building more patient-centric measures of company performance. Such a patient-centric approach could boost a company's corporate reputation- and perhaps even encourage more growth, they say.



"While all companies strive for profit, I think companies that collaborate and ethically/sustainably contribute to society will be remembered as growing and successful businesses."

- National arthritis patient group, Korea



"Sustainability; ethical principles; non-political, win-win orientation in business- and, not in the least, patient centricity."

- International blood-cancers patient group, Romania

Patient-group involvement in defining ESG criteria and assessing company performance at ESG

Looking to the future, many patient groups would like pharma companies to improve how they involve patient communities in defining patient-relevant ESG measures. A significant number (140) of respondent patient groups offered their own criteria for pharma's ESG targets [details provided in the 'Pharma and ESG - the Patient Perspective' report]. Already, too, respondent patient groups are proving capable of measuring pharma's aptitude at ESG.

"It is important to consider the environment, social, and governance of a pharmaceutical company, in regards to their reputation or brand, in order to evaluate if they are a good choice to work with."

- National skin-conditions patient group, Australia



"Our organisation assesses the improvement in the provision of healthcare by pharmaceutical companies a lot. That footprint goes beyond developing medicines, vaccines, supplies, and diagnostic tests, to meeting the medical needs that are pressing in the world. A lot of companies perform this work on sustainability and responsibility, but it is not central for them. Finally, we assess the environmental impacts that the companies cause."

- National arthritis patient group, Brazil



"From an environmental perspective, our group is focused on how the company prioritizes their international efforts to work with the regions on key efforts to minimize and reduce the impacts on the environment, and public declarations of their commitment to help reduce climate change."

- National mental-health patient group, Canada

This report examines:

Patient-group familiarity with ESG.

The importance of corporate ESG to patient groups.

Patient-group involvement in defining ESG criteria and assessing company performance at ESG.

How 47 pharma companies perform for ESG from a patient perspective.

Six pharma companies report on their ESG activities of importance to patients.

How 47 pharma companies perform for ESG - from a patient perspective

Patient groups were posed two key questions about individual pharma-company performance on ESG:

1.) "If you were asked to make a definite choice: Which three companies were 'best' in 2021 at... Adopting an 'Environmental, Social, and Governance' (ESG) agenda - from the perspective of the patients known to your organisation?"

2.) "If you were asked to make a definite choice: Which three companies were 'best' in 2021 at... Communicating their performance at 'Environmental, Social, and Governance' (ESG) to patient groups?"

The six pharma companies which provided reports on their ESG activities of importance to patients

Boehringer Ingelheim

Gilead Sciences

Lundbeck USA

Merck & Co (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada)

Pfizer

ViiV Healthcare

Who Should Read this Report?

Customer Types (Organisations)

Pharma companies

Biopharma companies Regulatory authorities (e.g EMA, FDA) NGOs and health charities (usually FOC) including Patient Groups Research and academia



Job Titles/Functions for Pharma and Biopharma Organisations

Core:

Patient Relations

Corporate Reputation

Public Affairs

Professional Affairs

Patient Advocacy

Communications

Market Research

Secondary:

R&D

Health economics

Outcomes Research

Medical Affairs

Marketing

Brand teams

Market Access

Regulatory

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Patient-group commentaries on ESG, and ESG targets

Six companies report on their ESG activities of importance to patients

Rankings of 47 pharma companies on their effectiveness at adopting and communicating their ESG agendas - according to patient groups familiar with the company

Rankings of 45 pharma companies on their effectiveness at adopting and communicating their ESG agendas - according to patient groups that work with the company

Rankings of 13 'big pharma' companies on their effectiveness at adopting and communicating ESG agendas, according to patient groups familiar and working with the company

Appendix: Profiles of respondent patient groups

