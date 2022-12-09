English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj, Company Announcement, 9 December 2022 at 2.15 p.m. EET



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes: 69% of the warrants 1-2022 (WA1) used for the subscription of shares, company raises EUR 213 000 in gross proceeds

The subscription period for BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj's first series of warrants 1-2022 (WA1) ended on 2 December 2022. In total, 231,415 warrants 1-2022 (WA1) were used, corresponding to approximately 69.0 percent of the total number of warrants. BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj received approximately EUR 213 000 in gross proceeds before expenses. The company's Board of Directors has today approved the share subscriptions.

The subscription price was EUR 0.92 and SEK 10.10 per share. The subscription period for the shares was 21 November – 2 December 2022.

The shares are expected to be registered in the trade register on 16 December 2022 and trading is estimated to begin on 19 December 2022. The warrants which were not used to subscribe to the shares will be removed from the book-entry accounts of shareholders.

Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of shares in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be 10,177,874 of which 509,523 are treasury shares held by the company.

For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

tel. +358 40 708 0307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.