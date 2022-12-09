The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021-2022: The Views of 303 Rare-Disease Patient Groups on 32 Pharma Companies

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021 - the Patient Perspective - Rare Disease Edition - The Views of 303 Rare-Disease Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey- rare-disease edition, is now in its 3rd year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 303 rare-disease patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021, including 56 patient groups focused on bleeding disorders.

Patient groups-and rare-disease patient groups especially-possess a deep and unique understanding of the patients they represent and can express the collated views of these patients. Patient-group perspectives have become increasingly important to regulators that demand patient input into trial design and conduct (as well as into the evaluation of clinical outcomes).

At the same time, many patient groups are also familiar with the complexities of the pharmaceutical industry's business. From their vantage point, therefore, patient groups are both able to assess pharma, and recommend ways in which companies can improve-all from a patient perspective.

The report provides details on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;

The companies included in the 2021 rare-disease analysis;

The headline results of the 2021 survey, from the perspective of rare-disease patient groups; and

The profiles of 2021's respondent rare-disease patient groups.

COMPANY RANKINGS - ALL RARE-DISEASES

The top-three pharma companies out of 32 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups familiar with the company: Roche, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - Horizon Therapeutics, 3rd.

The top-three pharma companies out of 18 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups working with the company: Roche, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - Horizon Therapeutics, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies out of 13 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups familiar with the company: Roche, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - Takeda, 3rd.

The top-three pharma companies out of 8 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups working with the company: Roche, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - Sanofi, 3rd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Relationships that rare-disease patient groups have with pharma, 2021

Industry-wide findings for rare diseases, 2021

Rankings of 32 pharma companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 18 pharma companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 8 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups working with the companies

Profiles of the 32 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)

