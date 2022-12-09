World 3D Printing Materials Market Report 2022-2028: Opportunities Emerge with the Shifting Focus Toward Industrial Production from Prototyping

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Materials Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study updates the previous report on 3D printing materials published in July 2021. Things have moved on a great deal in the industry in the intervening time. Many of these developments were predicted in the 2021 report, but other changes were not foreseen. For that reason, the forecast for market growth has also been slightly revised.

Where there is more detail in the 2021 study, a specific reference to that is made in this report. In the analysis of growth drivers, the drivers from 2021 have been retained. After each driver, a slide has been added to give examples of how this has transpired over the past year.

This research service analyzes the global market for 3D printing materials. The study is segmented primarily by type end use that includes automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial. These are further segmented into the following product types and chemistries:

Plastic powders considered in this study include polyamides, thermoplastic polyurethanes, and etherketones. Plastic filaments considered in this study include acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polylactic acid, and polycarbonate and blends. Photopolymers considered in this study include epoxies and hybrids, acrylics, and polyurethanes.

Volume and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2018 to 2028. At the subsegment level, the analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the overall level.

The study also provides a seven-year forecast based on the expected compound annual growth rate, where the base year is 2021 and the forecast period ends in 2028.

This report contains:

A summary of the key market trends from the 2021 report, which still apply.

Seven latest trends where, for example, in 2021, a market unmet need was identified and, in the intervening year, a specific technology has emerged as the one most likely to meet this need.

Many new case studies in each of the end markets, some of which validate predictions that were made in 2021, and some of which suggest a new direction for the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 3D Printing Materials Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Introduction

Scope of Analysis

Major 3D Printing Technologies of 2021

Primary Segmentation

Secondary Segmentation

Market Definitions - Geographic Scope

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Drivers Explained

Growth Restraints

Restraints Explained

Graphical Summary of Drivers and Restraints

Volume Forecast Old vs. New

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Powder Material Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Filament Material Type

Volume Forecast by Photopolymer Material Type

Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Technology

End-use Sector Volume Percentage Split by Technology

Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Ceramic 3D Printing

Ceramic 3D Printing Materials and Technologies

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Material

Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis

4. Value Chain and Competitive Analysis

Value Chain

Value Chain Discussion

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive

Growth Metrics

Volume Forecast Old vs. New

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Powder Material Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Filament Material Type

Volume Forecast by Photopolymer Material Type

Volume Forecast of Metals

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aerospace

Growth Metrics

Volume Forecast Old vs. New

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Powder Material Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Filament Material Type

Volume Forecast of Metals

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Healthcare

Growth Metrics

Volume Forecast Old vs. New

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Powder Material Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Filament Material Type

Volume Forecast by Photopolymer Material Type

Volume Forecast of Metals

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer Goods

Growth Metrics

Volume Forecast Old vs. New

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Powder Material Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Filament Material Type

Volume Forecast by Photopolymer Material Type

Volume Forecast of Metals

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial

Growth Metrics

Volume Forecast Old vs. New

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Powder Material Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Filament Material Type

Volume Forecast of Metals

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Shifting Focus Toward Industrial Production from Prototyping

Growth Opportunity 2: Internal Collaborations and Collaborations with End-product Manufacturers

Growth Opportunity 3: Leveraging Capital vs. Production Tradeoff to Enhance Market Penetration

11. Next Steps

