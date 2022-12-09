World Digital Biomanufacturing Market Development Report 2022: A Shift Toward a Full- Fledged Digitally Equipped Biomanufacturing Unit & Technology Convergence for Seamless Digital Biomanufacturing

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Developments in Digital Biomanufacturing: Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the progress that the biomanufacturing industry has made in terms of digitalization and how the industry embraces technological advancement to lower its biomanufacturing footprint and overcome the limitations of traditional methods.

Digitalization of the entire value chain will drive next-generation biomanufacturing. The industry is all set to move away from the traditional pen-and-paper-based process to a more advanced, digitized, a track-and-trace process that is aligned toward Industry 4.0.

Digital tools applied across processes, monitoring, analytics, and operations have accelerated biomanufacturing with a data-driven approach. Digital biomanufacturing can streamline processes and assist with the optimal use of resources.

Scalability and reproducibility are some of the crucial challenges in biomanufacturing, especially in the production of biologics, and cell and gene therapies, or viral vector manufacturing. Digitalization is enabling a sustainable, effective, cost-efficient, time-efficient, and error-free system for biomanufacturing.

IoT, automation/robotics, AI/machine learning, Digital Twins, and Blockchain have been deployed in various digital biomanufacturing processes, thereby ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted workflow. Digitalization enables the best control and optimization of starting materials; in upstream processes, it helps with cell culture and media optimization; for downstream processes, it helps select the best strategy for purification and impurity removal.

Digital tools are also making the best use of historical biomanufacturing data to improve/optimize processes. Advanced sensors and cutting-edge software collect real-time data, which offers a complete picture of the bioreactor's condition.

Advanced analytics helps users understand variations in data and predict the most suitable conditions for the biomanufacturing of therapeutics. Digital tools and powerful software platforms empower scientists and engineers and help them offer better-quality, sustainable products to patients faster and at a lower cost.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Digital Biomanufacturing Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Biomanufacturing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Environment Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Assessment of Digital Biomanufacturing Technologies

Benefits of Deploying Digital Biomanufacturing

Shift Toward a Full- Fledged Digitally Equipped Biomanufacturing Unit

Technology Convergence for Seamless Digital Biomanufacturing

Digitalization Increases Bioproduct Quality and Quantity

Application of Digital Biomanufacturing in Developing Therapeutics

Blockchain

AI/ML

Digital Twin

Automation & Robotics

IoT and Cloud

4. Process Control/Optimization

Data-driven Process Control and Optimization

Wide Adoption of Cell Culture Automation and Optimization in Upstream Processes

Shift Toward Continuous Biomanufacturing for Downstream Processes

Industry Stakeholders Optimizing Upstream and Downstream Processes for a Smooth Transformation

5. Process Analytics & Monitoring

Advanced Analytics for Biomanufacturing Data

Advanced Analytical System to Monitor Biomanufacturing

Advancements in Digital Analytical Tools for Real-Time Product Quality Check

New Approaches in Advanced Process Analytics

Predictive Approaches to Lead the Way Forward for Biomanufacturing

6. Factory Operations

Digital Solution to Enable Efficient Factory Outcomes and Operational Challenges

Transformation to a Full-Fledged Digital Factory Operation Systems

Companies Improving the Entire Manufacturing Operations Digitally

Collaboration between CDMOs and Biopharma to Increase Digitization of Biomanufacturing

7. Supply Chain

Digital Solution to Improve Supply Chain

Digital Supply Chain Increases Transparency and Interaction

Blockchain Creating Safe and Well-covered Network for Supply Chain

The Path Ahead

8. Adoption and Implementation of Digital Tools

Encouraging Funding Activities for the Adoption of Digital Biomanufacturing

Collaborations for Implementation of Digital Biomanufacturing

Company Categorization Based on Digital Biomanufacturing Capabilities

Key Takeaways

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Adoption of Digital Twins

Growth Opportunity 2: Incorporation of Predictive Analytics

Growth Opportunity 3: Targeted Acquisitions

10. Next Steps

