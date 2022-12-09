Global Portable Gas Chromatographs Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Gas Chromatographs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032601/?utm_source=GNW

Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$839.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Detectors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $341.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Portable Gas Chromatographs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$401.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$255.4 Million by the year 2027.







Autosamplers Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR



In the global Autosamplers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$179.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$273.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

ABB

Agilent Technologies

AMETEK.Inc.

ASAP Analytical

Bruker

Defiant Technologies

ECO Physics AG

Ellutia

Elster Group GmbH

Emersion Electric Co.

Eutech Scientific Services, Inc.

Owlstone Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Pollution Srl

Reaction Analytics Inc.

Restek Corporation

Seimens AG

Shimadzu Corporation

SRI Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vernier Software & Technology, LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032601/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Portable Gas Chromatographs - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Systems by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Systems by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Detectors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Detectors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autosamplers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Autosamplers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Autosamplers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Biosciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Environmental Biosciences

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental

Biosciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental

Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers

and Other Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental

Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental

Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers

and Other Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers

and Other Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers

and Other Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental

Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs by

Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental

Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Portable Gas Chromatographs

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental

Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers

and Other Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems,

Detectors, Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers

and Other Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil &

Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Gas Chromatographs by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems,

Detectors, Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers

and Other Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers

and Other Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers and Other

Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental Biosciences and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Portable Gas Chromatographs Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Gas Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors,

Autosamplers and Other Instruments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Portable Gas

Chromatographs by Instrument - Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032601/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________