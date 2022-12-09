Global Photonic Integrated Circuits Market Report 2022: Supply Chain Ecosystem Consolidation - Boom or Bust?

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Opportunities for Photonic Integrated Circuits" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is an optical chip that accommodates multiple photonic functions. PIC will address gaps in electrical integrated circuits (EICs), primarily those used in data communication.

The capability of PICs to transmit data in an optical medium makes them an effective tool for communication in telecom and data center sectors. In sensors, light is an effective medium for material detection, so PICs are effective in sensing applications as well.

Research and development (R&D) effort to improve the performance parameters of PICs and to determine new materials (III-V materials) is an ongoing process. The steady influx of investment, various government initiatives, and the efforts of global consortiums support PIC-related R&D.

Participants in end-user industries, such as telecom, automotive, and healthcare, are increasingly investing in PICs, as they enable emerging technologies, such as 5G, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality/virtual reality, and advanced medical imaging. The laser-based communication in space sector is another major area of interest for PICs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of the Photonic Integrated-circuit Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Key Findings

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation of Industries Impacted by PICs

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology Landscape

PIC Technology Snapshot

Advantages of PICs

PIC Architecture

Optical Components in PICs

PIC Manufacturing Segments

Innovation in PIC Manufacturing

Trends Driving PIC Adoption

4. R&D Initiatives

Optically Compatible Materials

PIC Fabrication and Optical Processor Research

5. Developmental Strategies

Increase in Cloud Computing and Sustained R&D

Government Initiatives, US & Canada

Government Initiatives, Europe & APAC

Investments in New Product Development

Investments in PIC Fabrication and Product Commercialization

Strategic Partnerships in PIC Fabrication and Packaging

Global Consortiums Driving Technical Advancements in PICs Through Funding and Infrastructure Support

6. Opportunity Analysis

End Markets Driving the Demand for PICs

Precision Navigation and Data Communication

Medical Imaging and Missile Guidance

Food Yield Optimization and Space Communication

Industry Prioritization Matrix for PICs

PIC Innovation Disrupting Sensing and Communication-based Applications

PIC Innovation Disrupting the Automotive and Healthcare Sectors

Implementation Case 1: Ella Link, Ireland; Infinera Corporation, US

Implementation Case 1: AutoX Inc., China; SiLC Technologies, Inc., US

7. Roadmap

Technology Roadmap

8. Patent Trend Analysis

Focus on Enabling High-speed Optical Communication

Focus on Fabrication, Packaging, and PIC Application

9. Companies to Action

Ayar Labs, US

Salience Labs, UK

EFFECT Photonics, the Netherlands

LIGENTEC, Switzerland

NEON Photonics, South Korea

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Supply Chain Ecosystem Consolidation

Growth Opportunity 2: Navigation and Infotainment

Growth Opportunity 3: Biophotonic Medical Devices and Sensors

11. Key Contacts

12. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Ayar Labs, US

Salience Labs, UK

EFFECT Photonics, the Netherlands

LIGENTEC, Switzerland

NEON Photonics, South Korea

Ella Link, Ireland

Infinera Corporation, US

AutoX Inc., China

SiLC Technologies, Inc., US

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy3h31