New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372098/?utm_source=GNW

, Magnolia Brush Manufacturers LTD., Amit Paint Rollers Pvt. Ltd., Hyde Tools Inc., and iBall, N.S.Tools.



The global paint roller market is expected to grow from $ 2.56 billion in 2021 to $ 2.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The paint roller market is expected to grow to $ 3.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The paint roller market consists of sales of paint rollers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used to efficiently paint large flat surfaces.A paint roller refers to a tool that consists of a roller frame and a roller cover.



While the roller frame is attached to the roller cover, the roller cover absorbs paint and transfers it to the painted surface. These paint rollers are made to be recycled and can be used multiple times.



The main types of products in the paint roller market are woven and knit.The woven materials that are used in paint rollers are those that are created using 90-degree angles and have a notably tight cross-section of fibres.



The different pile depths include short piles, medium piles, and high piles.The various fabrics include synthetic and blended fabrics that are used in construction, appliances, furniture, and other applications.



The several end users include residential, commercial, and industrial.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the paint rollers market in 2021. The regions covered in the paint roller market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in demand for commercial infrastructure development is expected to drive the demand for the paint roller market going forward.Commercial infrastructure development refers to the construction and improvement of foundational services to improve the quality of commercial properties such as malls, complexes, retail shops, and so on.



Paint rollers are used in commercial properties to paint large infrastructures as they can cover large spaces in less time as compared to traditional paint brushes.For instance, according to Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE), a US-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, for the year 2022, China’s annual commercial real estate investment will exceed $ 47 billion.



Also, commercial real estate investment had a solid recovery from 2021, as the total transaction volume increased by 33%, which stood at 40.22 billion. It is also expected to grow by more than 10% to 20% in the coming years. Further, investment in offices took the highest share in the commercial property market, accounting for 37%. Therefore, the rise in demand for commercial infrastructure developments is driving the growth of the paint roller market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the paint roller market.Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in June 2021, Purdy, a US-based manufacturer of professional painting applicators for painting and decorating projects, launched the Purdy Revolution 18-inch Fixed Roller Frame.It has a sturdy one-piece metal design that helps to lock the roller cover in place to prevent accidents or mess.



This has many features, such as nonremovable wing nuts, sliding adjustable ends, and quick-connect.The new frame attaches quickly and easily to Purdy’s Power Lock Extension Poles using the quick connect system.



This unique locking system latches onto the frame for a secure hold that offers security while in use.



In July 2019, Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., a US-based manufacturer of specialty and industrial brushes, acquired Spectrum Paint Applicator Corp. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Gordon Brush aims to expand its reach in the paintbrush category and enhance its customer base. Spectrum Paint Applicator Corp. is a US-based manufacturer of industrial and consumer paint brushes, as well as paint rollers and artist brushes.



The countries covered in the paint roller market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The paint rollers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides paint rollers market statistics, including paint rollers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a paint rollers market share, detailed paint rollers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the paint rollers industry. This paint roller market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372098/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________